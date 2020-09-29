Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Dollar steady as all eyes on U.S. presidential debate

"If the debate puts Trump on the back foot and Biden keeps his lead, I think it could lead people to let go of their dollars," said Daisuke Karakama, chief market economist at Mizuho Bank. “The dollar market has been broadly bottoming out from low prices since mid-September.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-09-2020 10:46 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 10:33 IST
FOREX-Dollar steady as all eyes on U.S. presidential debate
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The dollar held steady against a basket of currencies on Tuesday as financial markets braced for the first U.S. presidential debate, while traders also tracked developments on the U.S. stimulus bill. The dollar index was unchanged at 94.209, drifting away from a two-month high of 94.745 reached last week, as stock markets made solid gains partly on upbeat China data with Wall Street rebounding following last week's selloff.

All eyes are on the first U.S. presidential election debate where Democrat Joe Biden and Republican Donald Trump will square off later on Tuesday (0100 GMT on Wednesday). "If the debate puts Trump on the back foot and Biden keeps his lead, I think it could lead people to let go of their dollars," said Daisuke Karakama, chief market economist at Mizuho Bank.

"The dollar market has been broadly bottoming out from low prices since mid-September. The question is what would be the trend in October," Karakama said, adding that market participants are also keeping a close watch on any stimulus package plans. House speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Monday the Democratic lawmakers were unveiling a new $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief bill, a compromise measure that reduces the costs of the economic aid.

Markets are also braced for a slew of data to gauge the health of the world's biggest economy ahead of the election, analysts say, including Tuesday's consumer confidence, a manufacturing survey and consumer data on Thursday as well as jobs report on Friday. Sterling extended its overnight gains on optimism about a Brexit trade deal as the European Union and Britain kicked off a decisive week of talks.

The British pound edged 0.18% higher, fetching $1.2856 in Asian trade, having touched $1.2930 overnight. Against the euro, sterling changed hands at 90.77 pence .

While both the EU and Britain said a post-Brexit agreement was still some way off, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said a deal was still possible. Separately, the pound also found support overnight as Bank of England Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden said he thought the floor for the central bank's key interest rate was 0.1%. Ramsden however said the BoE was "duty-bound" to consider pushing the rates below zero.

The euro steadied at $1.1674, with its recovery capped by European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde's remarks that the external value of the shared currency has an impact on inflation, and that policymakers will monitor currency movements. As Europe grapples with a surge in new coronavirus infections, traders will be looking out for euro zone consumer confidence and industrial sentiment data for September for signs of any impact on the region's economic recovery.

Elsewhere, the dollar was little changed against the yen at 105.52 yen. "The problem right now is that political risks in both sides of the world are neutralising the yen momentum," said Stephen Innes, chief global market strategist at AxiCorp.

"I think ultimately, if we go through the inflation area impacts, the U.S. real yields dropping more - the markets gravitate back more frequently into the yen," he said. Data on Tuesday showed Tokyo's core consumer prices fell 0.2% in September, the latest evidence of the lingering impact of the coronavirus on business activity.

The risk-sensitive Australian dollar gained moderately as economists pushed back expectations for a rate cut by the Reserve Bank of Australia to November from next week, with support also coming from the broad rise in risk appetite. The Aussie bounced off its two-month low to last trade at $0.7084, while the kiwi sat at $0.6568.

TRENDING

Zohra Sehgal: Google doodle on an actress who breathed life through dance & cinema

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Kenya: TCS to punish teachers who fail to report schools before September 28

Science News Roundup: Australian firm says its nasal spray reduced coronavirus growth

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Karnataka hasn't taken decision on school reopening yet: S Suresh Kumar

Karnataka government has not taken any decision regarding reopening of schools amid the coronavirus pandemic, said State Education Minister S Suresh Kumar on Tuesday. Kumar said, We have not taken any decision regarding reopening on schools...

South Korea says slain man tried to defect to North Korea

South Korea said on Tuesday that a government official slain by North Korean sailors wanted to defect, concluding that the man, who had gambling debts, swam against unfavourable currents with the help of a life jacket and a floatation devic...

Antacid monotherapy more effective in relieving epigastric pain than in combination with lidocain

Antacid monotherapy is more effective in relieving epigastric pain than in combination with lidocaine, suggests a new study. The study will be published in the September 2020 issue of Academic Emergency Medicine AEM, a journal of the Societ...

One millionth death from COVID-19 ‘an agonizing milestone’: UN Secretary-General

They were fathers and mothers, wives and husbands, brothers and sisters, friends and colleagues, he said in a statement on Monday.The pain has been multiplied by the savageness of the disease, the Secretary-General added, noting that the ri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020