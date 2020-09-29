Qdesq launches Eva Concierge, a super app for enhancing office occupants' experiences and retention ratios

Left Menu
Qdesq, India's largest online flex workspaces marketplace has launched the Eva Concierge, a digital, white-label, workspace super app for office occupants, community/office managers, and staff.

Eva - your workspace occupancy concierge. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India] September 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): Qdesq, India's largest online flex workspaces marketplace has launched the Eva Concierge, a digital, white-label, workspace super app for office occupants, community/office managers, and staff. Designed to enable operators of office spaces to digitally manage and transform the occupant experience, Eva comprises of five systems - issue ticketing, feedback management, visitor management, room bookings, and community management that integrate seamlessly and intuitively to cover the universe of occupant experiences.

"We conceptualized Eva because our five years operating in the flex workspace market had helped us identify pain points plaguing the business model for operators of flex spaces. Our key insight was that operators had low occupant retention ratios, were always stressed due to high friction occupant experiences largely taking place offline, and thus were always chasing leads and had high sales, marketing expenses. We worked on Eva for about a year, designing the product for Indian workspaces to help them set the global standard in office occupant experiences. Eva adoption and use should result in improved occupant retention ratios, lower selling, marketing expenses, and drive transformational revenue and profitability impact for operators. With the advent of the coronavirus, we realized that the Eva Concierge also has the added advantage of improving safety levels for an office by enabling contactless interactions," said Paras Arora, the Founder of Qdesq. "Qdesq has a strong product philosophy driven by a north star of solving problems that operators and occupants in the workspace market experience, and the same permeate Eva as well," said Lavesh Bhandari, Co-founder & CTO, Qdesq.

"Our focus on solving problems in the market drove us to add industry-first features to the Eva Concierge, adopt a B2C design language and focus heavily on driving simplicity, ease of use, and power for our users. One example of how we did this is by enabling powerful prescriptive analytics for our operators that tell them directly how to improve their office experience without forcing them to get lost in mind-numbing data processing, analysis, and reporting," added Lavesh. Initial traction and feedback on the product at operational flex and coworking spaces have been encouraging, with operators ranging in size from 50 to 500 seats per centre having signed up to exclusively deploy the product.

"Operators have been raving about the improved convenience of managing the office and occupants, the simplicity and power of the product, and the topline and bottom-line impact that the Eva Concierge is enabling for them," said Paras. To check out the product, to transform your workplace and your spaces' profitability, head over to www.eva-spaces.com, and register your interest.

