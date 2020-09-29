Left Menu
UL Helps Advance Contactless Payments Acceptance on Mobile Devices in APAC as DigitSecure Unveils its Solution

29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In a move that will strengthen acceptance security of contactless payments in the Asia Pacific (APAC), UL, a leading global safety science company, announced that DigitSecure is now certified to the Payment Card Industry (PCI) Security Standards Council's Contactless Payments on COTS (CPoC™) Security and Test Requirements.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 29-09-2020 14:23 IST
- In a first for APAC region, UL certifies DigitSecure's solution for merchants to Payment Card Industry standards to enable secure card payments using mobile devices without the need for payment terminals BENGALURU, India, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In a move that will strengthen acceptance security of contactless payments in the Asia Pacific (APAC), UL, a leading global safety science company, announced that DigitSecure is now certified to the Payment Card Industry (PCI) Security Standards Council's Contactless Payments on COTS (CPoC™) Security and Test Requirements. The PCI certification is the first one in the APAC for contactless card payment solutions on mobile devices. The DigitSecure mobile application allows any cardholder to pay with either their contactless-enabled card or a device (wearable, smartphone and tablet) on the merchant's device (smartphone, tablet). The CPoC certification means that DigitSecure meets key requirements that help ensure the security of the payment data obtained through common commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) devices such as smartphones and tablets. The security mechanisms, controls and mitigations protect the consumers' account data and cryptographic keys, helping to ensure payment processes are protected.

Talking about DigitSecure's mission and plans, Jay Krishna, Founder and CTO, DigitSecure, said, "Our mission is to empower millions of merchants globally to accept card payments and grow their business with simple and affordable mobile app-based solutions. Currently, DigitSecure supports Visa and Mastercard solutions but it can be expanded to support other international and domestic schemes." "We are extremely excited about our work with UL. With its extensive experience in the payments industry, UL has helped DigitSecure drive trust for our solution with both acquirers and customers," Krishna said on the association with UL. Suresh Sugavanam, Vice President and Managing Director of South Asia and Sub-Saharan Africa, UL, said, "Companies developing contactless payment systems that help power India's economy must innovate with safety and security guiding the way. As the leading global safety and security authority, UL applauds DigitSecure for achieving the certification for PCI's CPoC requirements. This milestone helps ensure DigitSecure compliance and further demonstrates how UL is enhancing the security of the digital payment ecosystem in India in line with the Government's vision of a cashless society." About UL: UL helps create a better world by applying science to solve safety, security and sustainability challenges. We empower trust by enabling the safe adoption of innovative new products and technologies. Everyone at UL shares a passion to make the world a safer place. All of our work, from independent research and standards development, to testing and certification, to providing analytical and digital solutions, helps improve global well-being. Businesses, industries, governments, regulatory authorities and the public put their trust in us so they can make smarter decisions. To learn more, visit UL.com. To learn more about our nonprofit activities, visit UL.org.

