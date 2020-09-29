Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Hiring rate, female workforce participation increase in India'

Hiring rate and female workforce participation have increased in India, according to a 'Labour Market Update' put out by online professional network LinkedIn. Hiring picked up by 25 percentage points by end of July as compared to June, it said. Female workforce participation increased from 30 per cent in April to reach 37 per cent at the end of July.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 29-09-2020 14:29 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 14:25 IST
'Hiring rate, female workforce participation increase in India'
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Hiring rate and female workforce participation have increased in India, according to a 'Labour Market Update' put out by online professional network LinkedIn. Hiring picked up by 25 percentage points by end of July as compared to June, it said.

Female workforce participation increased from 30 per cent in April to reach 37 per cent at the end of July. 'Labour Market Update' is a monthly update on hiring trends and insights based on LinkedIn's 'Economic Graph', a digital representation of the Indian economy built by conducting a close analysis of actions of more than 69 million members in India, it said in a statement.

Insights from its second edition show that hiring continues to recover, gender parity has improved, and disruptive digital skills can help to increase the resilience of professionals to challenges in the current job market, it said. One possible reason for increase in female workforce participation could be the strong support from live-in help and grandparents, as well as more flexible working hours with remote working schemes, which has allowed more women to enter the workforce despite schools and childcare facilities being closed during the lock-down, it said.

"The lockdown, which promoted acceptance of the work from home concept supported by flexible work hours, has emerged as an opportunity for women to rebuild their careers and start afresh," saidPei Ying Chua, APAC Lead Economist, Economic Graph teamat LinkedIn. With the exception of the manufacturing sector, female representation across most industries increased during the lockdown period and continued to rise in subsequent months.

The increase in female representation was also more pronounced in industries which already had higher gender parity to begin with (such as Corporate Services, Education, Health Care and Media & Communications). The data also showed that talent with more advanced digital skills have weathered the COVID-19 storm better than those with basic digital skills, it was stated.

TRENDING

Zohra Sehgal: Google doodle on an actress who breathed life through dance & cinema

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Kenya: TCS to punish teachers who fail to report schools before September 28

Science News Roundup: Australian firm says its nasal spray reduced coronavirus growth

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

NTT to take over mobile unit Docomo private for $40 billion

Japanese telecom giant Nippon Telegraph and Telephone NTT on Tuesday announced a takeover bid worth about USD 40 billion to acquire a 100 per cent stake in its wireless subsidiary NTT Docomo. NTT currently owns about 66 per cent of the mobi...

WRAPUP 4-Global coronavirus pandemic passes 'agonizing milestone' of a million deaths

The global coronavirus death toll rose past a million on Tuesday, according to a Reuters tally, a grim statistic in a pandemic that has devastated the global economy, overloaded health systems and changed the way people live. The number of ...

U.S. Supreme Court nominee Barrett meets senators in race to confirmation

The sprint to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to become President Donald Trumps third conservative appointee to the U.S. Supreme Court begins in earnest on Tuesday as the jurist meets with lawmakers at the U.S. Capitol, starting with Republican S...

Demi Lovato 'completely embarrassed' by Max Ehrich's behaviour after breakup

American singer-songwriter Demi Lovato is completely embarrassed by the way her ex-fiance Max Ehrich handled their breakup. According to E-News, Demi Lovato is ready to move on after Ehrich showed his true colours this weekend.Following the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020