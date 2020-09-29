Left Menu
Flipkart, Bajaj Allianz launch cyber insurance to cover online financial frauds

29-09-2020
Flipkart and Bajaj AllianzGeneral Insurance Company have come together to offer'DigitalSuraksha Group Insurance' for customers who want to coverthemselves against financial losses caused as a result ofcyber-attacks, cyber frauds, or other such maliciousactivities across various online platforms

This insurancecompensates for direct financial loss(up to the sum insured) due to unauthorised digital financialtransactions as a result of identity theft arising out ofcyber-attacks, phishing/spoofing and SIM-jacking, a jointstatement said

"Customers can opt for a one-year cover at premiums aslow as Rs 183 for a cover of Rs 50,000," the statementadded.PTI RS SSPTI PTI

