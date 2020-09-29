Flipkart, Bajaj Allianz launch cyber insurance to cover online financial frauds

Flipkart and Bajaj AllianzGeneral Insurance Company have come together to offer'DigitalSuraksha Group Insurance' for customers who want to coverthemselves against financial losses caused as a result ofcyber-attacks, cyber frauds, or other such maliciousactivities across various online platforms

This insurancecompensates for direct financial loss(up to the sum insured) due to unauthorised digital financialtransactions as a result of identity theft arising out ofcyber-attacks, phishing/spoofing and SIM-jacking, a jointstatement said

"Customers can opt for a one-year cover at premiums aslow as Rs 183 for a cover of Rs 50,000," the statementadded.PTI RS SSPTI PTI