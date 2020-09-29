Vanesa Care Launches 'Hand in Hand Germ Protection Wipes'

Leading FMCG manufacture Vanesa Care Pvt. Ltd., has launched 'Hand in Hand Germ Protection Wipes' that instantly remove dirt, impurities and pollutants from Skin as well as from the Surfaces New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) Vanesa Care Private Ltd., one of the prominent FMCG brands, has unveiled a muti-utility 'Hand in Hand Germ Protection Wipes' that are ideal for instant clean-ups of hands, face, neck as well as the surfaces.

These could be probably India's first alcohol free face sanitising wipes. These advance germ protection wipes are perfect for use at home, office, or in the car and on holiday. These are skin friendly yet hard on germs. Even though 'Hand in Hand Germ Protection Wipes' eliminate 99% of harmful germs instantly they are soft on face and hands, they are made of soft textured fabric. While these germ protection wipes protect from a wide range of unseen germs and pollutants, they keep the skin hydrated and revitalized due to their skin friendly pH and the presence of Aloe Extracts in them.

Mr. Saurabh Gupta, Director, Vanesa Care Private Ltd. said, "Currently when infections due to germs and pollutants are rampant, 'Hand in Hand Germ Protection Wipes' have emerged as predominant consumer requirements as they instantly remove dirt, impurities and pollutants from skin and the surfaces. Easy to carry and use these multi-utility advance germ protection wipes are a significant innovation that helps address health and hygiene concerns in the most effective way." Enriched with Vitamin E and Aloe Extracts 'Hand in Hand Germ Protection Wipes' are a must have, for every modern family.

These wipes are also quite convenient and easy to use as they come in peel and reseal pack. The consumers are just required to open the re-sealable area of 'Hand in Hand Germ Protection Wipes' pack, drag out a wipe and use it on face, hands or other surfaces for instant results. The pack can be opened and re-sealed time and time again. Available all across the country on reputed online market places and neighbourhood stores, 'Hand in Hand Germ Protection Wipes' are priced at Rs. 99/- and Rs. 45/- respectively in pack size of 25 and 10.

Image: Hand in Hand Germ Protection Wipes PWR PWR.