Left Menu
Development News Edition

Global stocks mixed after Wall St rally ahead of US debate

Global stocks were mixed Tuesday after Wall Street rallied as investors looked ahead to a debate between President Donald Trump and his challenger in the November election, Joe Biden. London and Frankfurt opened lower while Shanghai and Tokyo advanced. US stock futures were lower a day after Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index gained 1.6 per cent, boosted by announcements of corporate acquisitions and gains by big tech stocks.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 29-09-2020 15:59 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 15:32 IST
Global stocks mixed after Wall St rally ahead of US debate

Global stocks were mixed Tuesday after Wall Street rallied as investors looked ahead to a debate between President Donald Trump and his challenger in the November election, Joe Biden. London and Frankfurt opened lower while Shanghai and Tokyo advanced.

US stock futures were lower a day after Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index gained 1.6 per cent, boosted by announcements of corporate acquisitions and gains by big tech stocks. "This is welcome cheer, but does not redeem equities from a negative September," said Mizuho Bank in a report. With no obvious catalyst, its analysts questioned whether the rise was driven by little more than "month-end short-covering," or traders buying stocks to fulfill commitments to re-sell them.

In early trading, the FTSE 100 in London lost 0.9 per cent to 5,876.80 and Frankfurt's DAX shed 0.7 per cent to 12,786.27. The CAC 40 in Paris retreated 0.5 per cent to 4,820.42. On Wall Street, the S&P 500 future was down 0.1 per cent and that for the Dow Jones Industrial Average was off 0.2 per cent.t On Monday, 90 per cen of stocks in the S&P 500 rose. The index is on track to close out September with a loss of 4.2 per cent after five months of gains.

Amazon climbed 2.5 per cent, Apple rose 2.4 per cent and Microsoft gained 0.8 per cent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1.5%. The Nasdaq composite climbed 1.9 per cent.

Investors awaited Tuesday's 90-minute televised Trump-Biden debate. It comes amid trade tension with China and rising coronavirus deaths. Tens of millions of Americans are out of work. Markets are watching the November election's impact on tax policy and how long it might take to determine the winner.

The debate outcome is "not necessarily all that market relevant," said Robert Carnell of ING in a report. "With a reasonable polling lead, one could argue that Joe Biden has more to lose here than President Trump," said Carnell. He said with some potential for gaffes or other colourful moments, the debate might be "cringe-worthy but unlikely to deliver an electoral car-crash for either side." In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.2 per cent to 3,224.36 while the Hang Seng in Hong Kong retreated 0.8 per cent to 23,275.53. The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo edged 0.1 per cent higher to 23,539.10. Shares in Japanese telecom giant NTT Corp. fell 2.7 per cent after news reports said it plans to take its mobile phone carrier NTT DoCoMo private. DoCoMo said it would announce news after a board meeting Tuesday.(AP) RUP RUP

TRENDING

Zohra Sehgal: Google doodle on an actress who breathed life through dance & cinema

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Kenya: TCS to punish teachers who fail to report schools before September 28

Science News Roundup: Australian firm says its nasal spray reduced coronavirus growth

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee to call Rahul Gandhi to join farmers' protest

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi is likely to join farmers protest in Punjab beginning from October 2 on the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief Sunil Jakhar said on Tuesday. Speaking to ANI, J...

ICMR sero-survey finding states 7.1 pc of adult population showed evidence of past exposure to COVID-19.

ICMR sero-survey finding states 7.1 pc of adult population showed evidence of past exposure to COVID-19....

In movie-like op, 17-year-old Odisha girl rescued from Kanpur

A 17-year-old girl of Odishas Kalahandi district was rescued from Kanpur station in Uttar Pradesh and the alleged trafficker, a woman from West Bengal, was arrested in a multi-state operation that was no less than a thriller flick. Sangita ...

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's a flying paramedic

Paramedics in Englands remote, rugged Lake District region have been testing a jet suit that gets them to people in danger or distress in a fraction of the time it would take to travel by car or on foot. In scenes reminiscent of a James Bon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020