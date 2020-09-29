Left Menu
You're kidding me? Children's haircut costs rise most in post-lockdown Germany

Despite a sales tax trim, the cost of a haircut has soared in post-lockdown Germany and rose most for children last month, followed by men and least of all for women, the Federal Statistics Office said on Tuesday.

Despite a sales tax trim, the cost of a haircut has soared in post-lockdown Germany and rose most for children last month, followed by men and least of all for women, the Federal Statistics Office said on Tuesday. The average price of a haircut rose by 6.3% on the year in August, despite a July 1 cut in VAT to 16% from 19% and overall consumer prices remaining unchanged last month. For children, the cost rose by 9.4%, for men 6.5% and for women 5.8%.

"One reason is probably the implementation of strict hygiene requirements after the reopening," the Statistics Office said. "For example, dry haircuts may not be offered." Germany went into lockdown in mid-March, and hairdressers reopened in May, when the cost of a cut had already risen by 5.4% on the year.

