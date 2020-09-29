Left Menu
Development News Edition

HAL rolls out 300th ALH (Dhruv)

Out of this, 38 ALHs have already been produced and the remaining will be completed by 2022, it said. On this occasion, the 'Ground Run' of the first Limited Series Production (LSP) of Light Combat Helicopter- Limited Series Production (LCH-LSP) was carried out.PTI RS SS PTI PTI PTI PTI.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 29-09-2020 16:41 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 16:41 IST
HAL rolls out 300th ALH (Dhruv)

The 300th Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH-Dhruv) was rolled out from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited's hangar here on Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion, HAL CMD, R Madhavan said ALH never looked back from the day when the prototype took its maiden flight on August 30, 1992 and has "evolved into a world class helicopter with its unparalleled performance".

"The evolution from ALH Mark-I to Mark-IV has been phenomenal and is a boost to the indigenous design and development of helicopters," the Bengaluru-headquartered HAL quoted him as saying in a media statement. The Roll-out certificate of the 300thhelicopter was handed over to G V S Bhaskar, Chief Executive Officer, Helicopter Complex, by Y K Sharma, Additional Director General (South Zone), Directorate General of Aeronautical Quality Assurance (DGAQA) at a programme held at HAL's Helicopter Division.

Bhaskar said "With over 2,80,000 flying hours ALH has proven to be a multirole helicopter for Any Mission, Any Place, Any Time." Currently, HAL is producing 73 ALHs contracted for Army (41), Indian Navy (16) and Indian Coast Guard (16). Out of this, 38 ALHs have already been produced and the remaining will be completed by 2022, it said.

On this occasion, the 'Ground Run' of the first Limited Series Production (LSP) of Light Combat Helicopter- Limited Series Production (LCH-LSP) was carried out.PTI RS SS PTI PTI PTI PTI.

TRENDING

Zohra Sehgal: Google doodle on an actress who breathed life through dance & cinema

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Kenya: TCS to punish teachers who fail to report schools before September 28

Science News Roundup: Australian firm says its nasal spray reduced coronavirus growth

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Karolina Pliskova advances to 2nd round

Second-seeded Karolina Pliskova advanced to the second round of the French Open by beating Mayar Sherif 6-7 9, 6-2, 6-4. Sherif was the first Egyptian player to qualify for the main draw at Roland Garros.She saved five break points in the s...

UK's Johnson says he is fit as a butcher's dog after losing weight

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday he was fitter now than he was before he had COVID-19 in April and that he felt much better after losing weight. Johnson was hospitalised and spent three nights in intensive care when he w...

Drug peddler held in Mumbai; Rs 14.4 lakh mephedrone seized

Mumbai Police have arrested a 22 -year-old drug peddler and seized mephedrone, a banned drug, worth Rs 14.40 lakh from his possession in suburban Goregaon, an official said on Tuesday. Acting on a specific information, the Crime Branch laid...

Two PLFI members held in Jharkhand

Jharkhand Police on Tuesday arrested two members of the banned extremist outfit Peoples Liberation Front of India PLFI under the limits of the Bero police station area of Ranchi district. As per Naushad Alam, Superintendent of Police SP, Ra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020