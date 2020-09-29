SKINN by Titan Launches "Escapade"

Left Menu
A Fragrance Collection for those who believe adventure is a state of mind Bangalore, Karnataka, India (NewsVoir) SKINN, a range of fine fragrances from the house of Titan presents Escapade a refreshing new range of perfumes for men.

PTI | Bangalore | Updated: 29-09-2020 17:19 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 17:19 IST
A Fragrance Collection for those who believe adventure is a state of mind Bangalore, Karnataka, India (NewsVoir) SKINN, a range of fine fragrances from the house of Titan presents Escapade a refreshing new range of perfumes for men. The collection is crafted by the finest master perfumers from France and brings together various elements of nature in a bottle of perfume. SKINN Escapade as the name suggests is all about the joy of exploring the unknown and it represents the attitude of a carefree wanderer. SKINN Escapade is inspired by the Men for whom life is nothing but sum total of varied experiences & each time he comes closer to the nature he comes closer to himself. With the rich and distinct fragrances, Escapade invigorates a tantalising feeling & creates a world away in the wild. SKINN Escapade Collection is a combination of distinct olfactive spaces and unique fragrances, evoking a sense of aromatic adventure.

Commenting on the Escapade launch, Ms. Kanwalpreet Walia, Marketing Head, Accessories Division, Titan said, “With SKINN Escapade we present a collection that celebrates a state of mind that always looks at life as a collection of action-packed moments, memorable experiences and exciting stories. We hope this refreshing take on fragrances will provide a captivating olfactive experience to the experimentative man.” The three variants of SKINN Escapade are the perfect combination of an adventurous spirit and wild at heart fragrances. Country Road, Forest Rouge and Mediterranean Grove each variant brings alive the call of wild and tantalizes you to live a life full of curiosity, spontaneity, movement and surprises. Country Road induces sparkling notes of citrus, with hint of lavender and musk that lingers and inspires to tread the unpaved paths. Forest Rouge derives its intense character from the blend of Sandalwood, which denotes the dark and dusty trails of an adventure. The third variant Mediterranean Grove has zesty lemon hues and has the charm of unravelling the realm of unknown and its mysteries.

The latest Escapade from SKINN by Titan for men is available in the three variants at a price of INR 2,395/- for 100ML on the Skinn.in, World of Titan stores and other leading retail stores across the country. About SKINN SKINN by Titan was launched in 2013 for urban, stylish, well-travelled Indian men and women. Designed by award winning Master perfumers, fine fragrances from SKINN are crafted to suit Indian preferences and weather conditions. All products are dermatologically tested.

SKINN has a range of 17 perfumes, including Amalfi Bleu, 5 body mists and offers an array of gift sets for its customers. The fragrances are widely available across the country in World of Titan, and all leading dept. stores, authorized dealers and several E-commerce portals. Visit www.skinn.in or follow us on Instagram, Facebook.

Image: The three variants of SKINN Escapade Country Road, Forest Rouge and Mediterranean Grove, priced at INR 2395 for 100ML PWR PWR.

