Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gati founder Mahendra Agarwal resigns from board

Supply chain solutions provider Gati Ltd on Tuesday said its founder and Managing Director Mahendra Agarwal has resigned from the board. While Gati-KWE is a 70:30 joint venture between Gati and Kintetsu World Express (KWE), which is a part of Japan's Kintetsu Group Holdings, Gati Kausar is the cold chain solutions vertical of the Hyderabad-based firm.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-09-2020 18:33 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 18:33 IST
Gati founder Mahendra Agarwal resigns from board

Supply chain solutions provider Gati Ltd on Tuesday said its founder and Managing Director Mahendra Agarwal has resigned from the board. Agarwal has also resigned from the board of Gati-KWE and Gati-Kausar, a release said.

"During board meetings held on September 28, 2020, Mahendra Agarwal, Founder and Managing Director of Gati Ltd, resigned from the Boards of Gati, Gati-KWE, and Gati-Kausar," the company said in the release. Allcargo Logistics is now the promoter and single-largest shareholder of the Hyderabad-based Gati Ltd with 47 per cent ownership, followed by KWE with about 3.5 per cent share in the company.

"We acknowledge  Agarwal's efforts to bring Gati to its current position in India's express distribution market and wish him the best in his future endeavours," said Shashi Kiran Shetty, Chairman, Allcargo Logistics. While Gati-KWE is a 70:30 joint venture between Gati and Kintetsu World Express (KWE), which is a part of Japan's Kintetsu Group Holdings, Gati Kausar is the cold chain solutions vertical of the Hyderabad-based firm. Agarwal, who is considered as a pioneer of express cargo business in India, had set up Gati in 1989.

"Owing to these recent developments, the ongoing court case has been rendered infructuous and is now being withdrawn," the company said. Gati's extensive network spans more than 19,800 PIN Codes across 735 out of India's 739 districts.

TRENDING

Zohra Sehgal: Google doodle on an actress who breathed life through dance & cinema

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Kenya: TCS to punish teachers who fail to report schools before September 28

Science News Roundup: Australian firm says its nasal spray reduced coronavirus growth

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

World News Roundup: PM Johnson sows confusion as UK tightens COVID curbs; Pompeo urges Greece and Turkey to press on with talks and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.PM Johnson sows confusion as UK tightens COVID curbsBritish Prime Minister Boris Johnson corrected himself on Tuesday after appearing uncertain about basic social distancing rules that wil...

Italy repatriates female Islamic fighter and her 4 children

Italian carabinieri arrested a female foreign fighter on Tuesday after returning her and her four young children to Italy from a displaced persons camp in Kurdish-controlled territory. The woman, Alice Brignoli, traveled in 2015 with her Mo...

Robust environment management plans crucial for sustainable mining: Sesa Goa Iron Ore

Sesa Goa Iron Ore, a Vedanta group firm, works through a comprehensive sustainability mechanism that helps in maximising the social and environmental benefits of mining and creating maximum value for various stakeholders, a senior company o...

Govt and citizens need to work together towards mitigation of Air Pollution

Highlighting that the problem of Air Pollution in the winter months in Northern states especially Delhi, apart from man-made factors are caused by meteorological and geographical factors, the Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Cha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020