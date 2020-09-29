Kolkata Metro services partially hit due to technical glitch

Kolkata Metro Railway services were partially affected on Tuesday after a rake got stalled at Netaji Station owing to a technical snag, an official said. The air conditioned 'Medha' rake, the latest ones to be in service, got detained at the platform around 2 pm, she said.

Truncated services were being run on both directions between Mahanayak Uttam Kumar and Noapara Stations, the official said. Engineers of the Metro Railway were attending to the problem, she added.