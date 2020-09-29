Left Menu
India's external storage mkt sees 37 pc decline in growth on COVID-19 woes: IDC

The majority of the y-o-y decline is due to the impact of COVID-19 resulting in delayed demand for storage across organisations during the quarter, IDC said in a statement. The external enterprise storage systems market is expected to grow at a single-digit compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) for the 2019-2024 time period, it added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2020 19:01 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 19:01 IST
India's external storage market witnessed degrowth of 36.8 per cent year-over-year by vendor revenue and stood at USD 63.8 million in the April-June 2020 quarter, research firm IDC said on Tuesday. The majority of the y-o-y decline is due to the impact of COVID-19 resulting in delayed demand for storage across organisations during the quarter, IDC said in a statement.

The external enterprise storage systems market is expected to grow at a single-digit compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) for the 2019-2024 time period, it added. "Organisations have been impacted differently due to COVID-19. Majority of the organisations are still in the crisis stage, responding to day-to-day challenges by focusing on business continuity, cost optimisation, and business resiliency," IDC India Research Manager, Enterprise Infrastructure, Dileep Nadimpalli said. Very few organisations are in the recovery stage, investing aggressively on digital capabilities to sustain the growth and also to avoid any future disruptions, like the current pandemic," he added.

IDC said storage spending in CY2020 is expected to decline significantly due to the COVID-19 impact, and recover in CY2021. All-Flash Arrays (AFA) contributed 34.9 per cent to the overall external storage systems market in the June 2020 quarter.

Most of the organisations are considering and deploying AFA for their primary workloads to enable better performance and also to address the future data requirements. New age Flash solutions such as NVMe and Storage Class memory would further drive the flash adoption in near future, IDC said. The entry-storage category was the worst impacted as compared to high-end and midrange storage systems in the said quarter. The decreased demand for entry storage was predominantly due to decreased spending from professional services organisations, it added.

Dell Technologies led the market with 20.1 per cent market share by vendor revenue, followed by Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) with a 19 per cent market share in June 2020 quarter..

