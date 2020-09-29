Indian Bank unveils IB-eNote facility

Left Menu
Chennai, Sep 29 (PTI): Public sector Indian Bank has unveiled its IB-eNote facility, aimed at providing a paperless working environment and to improve the turnaround time considerably. The initiative is expected to save costs on paper, printing and other administrative expenses.

The bank has customised SharePoint, one of the features provided by Microsoft Office. The city based Bank's endeavour is to achieve greater efficiencies by empowering its human resources, a press release said, adding the launch of IB-eNote was in that direction.

"The bank has a strong technology backbone with state- of-the-art infrastructure enabling introduction and seamless functioning of many digital banking products like mobile mobile app, net banking," bank Managing Director Padmaja Chunduru said. Indian Bank also unveiled 'Ind Guru', an e-learning platform for its employees that offers technology enabled solutions aimed at capacity building.

"With the successful amalgamation of Allahabad Bank into Indian Bank from April 1, Indian Bank has the strength and scale to come out with further innovations to improve offerings," the MD said. Commenting on the launch of IB-eNote, Microsoft India MD Sashi Sridharan said "process automation and this digital workflow tool will be one among the many other initiatives of the bank to drive digital transformation." PTI VIJ APR RAVINDRANATH APR RAVINDRANATH

