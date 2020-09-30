Disney to lay off about 28,000 parks employees due to coronavirus hit

Disney to lay off about 28,000 parks employees due to coronavirus hitReuters | Los Angeles | Updated: 30-09-2020 02:42 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 02:36 IST
Walt Disney Co will lay off roughly 28,000 employees in its theme parks division, the company said on Tuesday, as its resorts struggle with limited attendance amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Disney has reopened all of its parks except California's Disneyland. About two-thirds of the laid-off employees are part-time workers, the company said in a statement.
