Left Menu
Development News Edition

Growth in China's services sector accelerates in September - official PMI

Activity in China's services sector expanded at a faster pace in September, official data showed on Wednesday, as demand across the economy continues to recover from a coronavirus-induced slump. The official September composite PMI, which includes both manufacturing and services activity, rose to 55.1 from August's 54.5.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 30-09-2020 06:40 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 06:40 IST
Growth in China's services sector accelerates in September - official PMI

Activity in China's services sector expanded at a faster pace in September, official data showed on Wednesday, as demand across the economy continues to recover from a coronavirus-induced slump. The official non-manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 55.9 from 55.2 in August, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed. The 50-point mark separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis.

China's services sector, which includes many smaller, private companies, has been slower to recover from the health crisis than manufacturing, with heavy job losses, pay cuts and fears of a second wave of infections keeping consumers cautious. The official September composite PMI, which includes both manufacturing and services activity, rose to 55.1 from August's 54.5.

Also Read: China extends tariff exemptions for 16 U.S. products

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Killing Eve Season 4 filming delayed, more focus on Eve-Villanelle’s relationship

LG to showcase UltraGear gaming monitor's performance at e-sport event

COVID-19 may deplete testosterone, say scientists

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Republican senators say Supreme Court nominee should not recuse herself from election cases

Republican senators meeting with U.S. Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett on Tuesday praised President Donald Trumps pick for the lifetime post, rejecting Democrats assertion that she should recuse herself from potential election-relate...

UPDATE 3-Republican senators say Supreme Court nominee should not recuse herself from election cases

Republican senators meeting with U.S. Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett on Tuesday praised President Donald Trumps pick for the lifetime post, rejecting Democrats assertion that she should recuse herself from potential election-relate...

Giant robot moving in Japan harbour entrances millions on Twitter

Videos showing an 18-metre 59-foot robot in the Japanese harbour city of Yokohama have entranced the Twitterverse, pulling in more than 6 million views in the past week.The robot is the centerpiece of the Gundam Factory Yokohama, a tourist ...

EXCLUSIVE-World Bank seeks board approval for $12 bln coronavirus vaccine financing plan

World Bank President David Malpass said on Tuesday he is seeking board approval for a 12 billion coronavirus vaccine financing plan to help poor and developing countries secure a sufficient share of vaccine doses when they become available ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020