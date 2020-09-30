Left Menu
Development News Edition

FAA chief Dickson to put Boeing 737 MAX to the test

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Chief Steve Dickson is due to conduct a two-hour evaluation flight at the controls of a Boeing 737 MAX on Wednesday, a key milestone for the jet to win approval to resume flying after two fatal crashes. Dickson, a former military and commercial pilot, and other FAA and Boeing pilots are due to take off around 9 a.m. PDT (1600 GMT) from King County International Airport - also known as Boeing Field - in the Seattle area and land around 11 a.m.

Reuters | Updated: 30-09-2020 12:37 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 12:31 IST
FAA chief Dickson to put Boeing 737 MAX to the test
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Chief Steve Dickson is due to conduct a two-hour evaluation flight at the controls of a Boeing 737 MAX on Wednesday, a key milestone for the jet to win approval to resume flying after two fatal crashes.

Dickson, a former military and commercial pilot, and other FAA and Boeing pilots are due to take off around 9 a.m. PDT (1600 GMT) from King County International Airport - also known as Boeing Field - in the Seattle area and land around 11 a.m. (1800 GMT). For Boeing, the flight is another milestone in the U.S. planemaker's long-delayed quest to persuade the FAA to lift a March 2019 grounding order triggered by 737 MAX crashes in Ethiopia and Indonesia within five months that killed 346 people.

The accidents plunged Boeing into its worst-ever crisis, strained its relationship with the FAA, threw into question the U.S. regulator's position as the standard-bearer for global aviation safety and prompted bipartisan calls in Congress to overhaul how the FAA certifies new airplanes. Dickson has repeatedly said he would not sign off until he flew it himself and was "satisfied that I would put my own family on it without a second thought."

Dickson will test a number of Boeing design and operations upgrades intended to prevent similar disasters. In both crashes, a flawed control system known as MCAS, triggered by faulty data from a single airflow sensor, repeatedly and forcefully pushed down the jet's nose as pilots struggled to intervene. If Dickson's flight and broader reviews go well, the FAA is seen as likely to lift its U.S. grounding order in late November, industry sources say, putting the MAX on a path to resume commercial service potentially before year-end.

That timeline jibes with comments last week from Dickson's counterpart in Europe, Patrick Ky. Ky said the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) expects to lift its technical ban "not long" after the FAA, but national operational clearances needed for individual airlines to resume flying could take longer.

TRENDING

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

SC refuses to postpone UPSC prelims examination scheduled to be held on October 4 in view of COVID-19 pandemic.

SC refuses to postpone UPSC prelims examination scheduled to be held on October 4 in view of COVID-19 pandemic....

Truth prevailed: Ex-Sena MP accused in Babri mosque demolition

Former Shiv Sena MP Satish Pradhan, who was an accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case, on Wednesday welcomed a CBI special courts verdict acquitting all the 32 accused in the case. Truth has prevailed, the 80-year-old former mayor of T...

NBA: Muggsy Bogues gives Heat a fighting chance but puts his money on LA Lakers

Former NBA player Muggsy Bogues has given his verdict for the 2020 NBA Finals, and it is not a surprise, the Baltimore native is backing LA Lakers. They are a Championship pedigree organization and they have LeBron with AD Anthony Davis on ...

COVID-19: Delhi govt extends water bill waiver scheme till December-end

The Delhi government on Wednesday extended its scheme, offering a one-time waiver of water bill arrears and late payment surcharge in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, till December 31. Under the scheme, launched in August last year, al...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020