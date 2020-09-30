Left Menu
Development News Edition

MP: Gang of inter-state highway robbers busted; three held

A special team was formed after goods worth Rs 41 lakh were stolen in Tonk-Khurd area of Dewas district in July and this team, with the help of police from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra among other states, conducted raids in Pune, Mumbai, Indore and Bhopal, superintendent of police (SP) Dewas, Dr Shivdayal Singh said on Tuesday evening. "We have arrested software engineer Ram Gade (26) resident of Beed (Maharashtra), Ankit Jhala (25) and Rohit Jhala (25) in the case and the hunt is on to nab nine more members of the gang," the SP said.

PTI | Dewas | Updated: 30-09-2020 14:15 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 14:15 IST
MP: Gang of inter-state highway robbers busted; three held

The Madhya Pradesh police has arrested three members of an inter-state gang allegedly involved in highway robberies and seized cellphones worth crores from them, a senior official said. A special team was formed after goods worth Rs 41 lakh were stolen in Tonk-Khurd area of Dewas district in July and this team, with the help of police from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra among other states, conducted raids in Pune, Mumbai, Indore and Bhopal, superintendent of police (SP) Dewas, Dr Shivdayal Singh said on Tuesday evening.

"We have arrested software engineer Ram Gade (26) resident of Beed (Maharashtra), Ankit Jhala (25) and Rohit Jhala (25) in the case and the hunt is on to nab nine more members of the gang," the SP said. Gade was arrested from Beed, while Ankit and Rohit are nabbed from the Dewas district, he said.

Ankit and Rohit are residents of Dewas and belong to Kanjar tribe, which is usually involved highway robberies, he said. Besides Tonk-khurd and Haatpiplya police stations in Dewas district, a dozen other theft cases were registered against them in different states, the SP said.

As many as 7,663 cellphones of a popular brand worth Rs 9.85 crore and 2,687 handsets of another company worth nearly Rs 4.98 crore were recovered, the SP said, adding that four trucks, four cars and four motorcycles worth close to Rs 1 crore were also seized. Gade, a key member of the gang, is an expert in changing IMEI numbers of cellphones and operates his business from Indore and Mumbai, he said.

Besides major cities of India, the gang also has connections in Nepal and Bangladesh, the SP added..

TRENDING

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Britain's Morrisons creates 1,000 jobs to process Amazon orders

British supermarket group Morrisons is creating more than 1,000 jobs to pick and pack orders for its services on Amazon, it said on Wednesday.Morrisons said it was recruiting the additional workers to process customer orders from over 50 st...

JSPL receives rail supplier status from Indian Railways

Jindal Steel and Power Limited JSPL on Wednesday said it has received rail supplier status from the Indian Railways. JSPL becomes Indias first private company to get approval from Indian Railways for regular rail supplier status for its upc...

India successfully test-fires BrahMos supersonic cruise missile from Chandipur ITR in Odisha

India on Wednesday successfully test-fired BrahMos supersonic cruise missile with a strike range of more than 400 km from a base in Odisha, defence sources said. The launch of the state-of-the-art missile from the Integrated Test Range ITR ...

Goa CM hails Babri case verdict, says 'truth always wins'

Truth Always Wins, said GoaChief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday after a special CBIcourt in Lucknow acquitted all accused in the Babri mosquedemolition caseDelivering the much-awaited verdict in the 28-year-oldcase, CBI judge S K Yadav...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020