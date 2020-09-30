Left Menu
Development News Edition

JSPL receives rail supplier status from Indian Railways

"JSPL becomes India's first private company to get approval from Indian Railways for regular rail supplier status for its upcoming and ongoing projects," a company statement said. Research Designs & Standards Organisation (RDSO), which works under the ambit of the Railway Board, has approved field performance of UIC 60 kg, 880 Grade prime (Class- A) rails made by JSPL at its Raigarh Plant, a company statement said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2020 14:31 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 14:31 IST
JSPL receives rail supplier status from Indian Railways

Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) on Wednesday said it has received rail supplier status from the Indian Railways. "JSPL becomes India's first private company to get approval from Indian Railways for regular rail supplier status for its upcoming and ongoing projects," a company statement said.

Research Designs & Standards Organisation (RDSO), which works under the ambit of the Railway Board, has approved field performance of UIC 60 kg, 880 Grade prime (Class- A) rails made by JSPL at its Raigarh Plant, a company statement said. Railway Board has accepted the field performance test report of RDSO and considered UIC 60 kg, 880 Grade prime (Class- A) rails are suitable for use in Indian Railways, it added.

"We are thankful to the RDSO for field performance approval. The approval is an illustrious qualification for JSPL's rail mill, as their evaluation quality and safety parameters are very stringent, and not many rail producers in the world can meet quality norms laid by RDSO," JSPL Managing Director (MD) V R Sharma said in the statement. Apart from 880 Grade main track rails, JSPL has also started supplying 1080 grade Head Hardened rails to several metro Rails projects in India which includes Rail Vikas Nigam Limited for the construction of the Kolkata Metro Rail Project and Pune Metro.

While 1080 HH grade rails used in high-speed freight corridors and metro rail projects, UIC 60 kg 880 grade prime (Class- A) rails are required in passenger tracks. JSPL supplies special grade rail blooms to France Rail, Hayange in Europe. The company has also exported 2.5 lakh tonne (LT) of rails through Indian PSUs (IRCON and STC) to customers in Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Africa, the company said.

TRENDING

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

After unruly first debate, Trump and Biden hit campaign trail in crucial states

President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden will campaign in three U.S. states that will play a key role in the November election on Wednesday, the morning after a chaotic debate marked by interruptions and recriminations.Tru...

Paris rocked by fighter jet breaking sound barrier

The sonic boom of a fighter jet breaking the sound barrier reverberated through the French capital Paris and nearby suburbs on Wednesday, the Paris police prefecture said on Twitter.The shockwave rattled windows, made birds fly up and was h...

UK considered sending asylum seekers to south Atlantic, FT reports

Britain considered a plan to send asylum seekers 4,000 miles away to holding centres on its remote overseas territories in the south Atlantic but the idea, described as ludicrous by opponents, was later dropped, the Financial Times reported...

AITA announces formation of sub-committees for 2020-24 term

The All India Tennis Association AITA has announced the sub-committees for the term 2020-24 on Wednesday. To carry out the administrative, managerial, legal, financial, team selection, tournaments, coaches education, professional, senior an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020