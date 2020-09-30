Left Menu
Barco launches next-gen laser projection video walls for control room portfolio

Barco India, a global leader in professional visualization technology, launched its new generation RGB laser rear-projection video walls, powered by ODL-Series GEN2 engine, enabling sustainable control rooms.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2020 15:23 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 15:09 IST
Barco's RGB laser rear-projection video walls. Image Credit: ANI

Barco India, a global leader in professional visualization technology, launched its new generation RGB laser rear-projection video walls, powered by the ODL-Series GEN2 engine, enabling sustainable control rooms. Featuring the latest innovative technology, the video walls strengthen the value proposition of rear-projection technology as a reliable, sustainable, and long-lifetime visualization solution, reinforcing Barco's commitment to the mission-critical control room segment.

Powered with the latest laser technology, Barco's RGB laser rear-projection video walls deliver unseen brightness levels and vibrant colors, while offering a very low total cost of ownership (TCO). Barco's tenth generation of rear-projection video walls ensures 25 per cent increase in light source lifetime (vs Gen1) in both Normal and Eco modes, longer lifetime of uninterrupted operation in 24X7 mode, and 25 per cent less power consumption at higher brightness levels. The next-generation laser engine introduces new laser banks which increase the laser light source lifetime to 125.000 hours in both Normal and Eco modes.

Improved image performance * 50 percent higher brightness combined with the longest lifetime

* Superior color saturation, focus, and contrast Upgraded customer experience

* Seamless & risk-free upgrade * 25 percent less noise ('library' noise level)

* Redundancy of critical components * 50 percent less effort required for installation

"Barco specializes in control room visualization solutions, and we have always focused on ergonomics to allow the operator to make better informed and faster decisions. Barco has always been at the forefront of the rear-projection cube market and, with the launch of the latest RGB Laser ODL series, we reiterate our commitment to enabling bright outcomes in future-ready control rooms. The new design offers sustainable video walls with enhanced lifetimes, extremely reliable visualization, and a significantly lower environmental footprint," said Rajiv Bhalla, Managing Director, Barco India on the occasion. Environmentally adaptable solution

The high-brightness RGB Laser engine allows control rooms to operate in optimal conditions for end-users. The unique Sensex calibration system automatically and continuously adjusts brightness and color over the complete wall, during the entire lifetime, making sure the displayed images reduce eye fatigue in 24X7 applications. Additionally, no heat is radiated out of the screens, which further optimizes the ergonomics for the operators and simplifies the room temperature control systems.

The guaranteed ten years of maintainability secure the system for the future, which is instrumental for mission-critical control rooms. The accompanying WallConnect software has further evolved, improving the user experience during setup, configuration, operation, and maintenance. Along with the ODL-series' motorized 7-axis alignment, this makes the installation process smoother and simpler. The system is also futureproofed and ready for remote management and monitoring, optimizing the availability and lifetime within the mission-critical environments.

A wide portfolio of laser engines The new engine is available within the full RGB Laser portfolio, covering 70" to 80" sizes and supporting both FHD and SXGA+ resolutions. Multiple screen options are available to deliver the optimum result depending on the application, control room environment, and budget.

Furthermore, existing customers can upgrade their installed base of lamps & LED cubes, which means a complete technology refresh can be accomplished while keeping the mechanical structure and screens. This not only lowers the cost and timeframe of the refurbishment but also reduces waste and can often be accomplished without any operational interruption. Being able to upgrade video walls (running already for more than ten years) with the latest projection technology at a reduced cost, for another ten years of service, is a key advantage of rear projection.

Reducing the environmental footprint The ODL series received the 'Barco Eco Product label A' as it reduces the environmental footprint significantly. Barco's stringent eco-scoring technique grades energy efficiency, material usage, packaging/logistics, and end-of-life processes in line with the ISO14021 standard.

As a broad visualization solution supplier, Barco offers rear-projection, LCD, and LED indoor video walls, allowing them to optimize the visualization outcome - depending on the specific application and customer needs. For mission-critical control rooms, rear-projection remains a key visualization technology especially for mid- to large-size control rooms that work with dashboards and Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) content typically within the utilities and rail transportation markets. Barco designs technology to enable bright outcomes around the world. Seeing beyond the image, we develop visualization and collaboration solutions to help you work together, share insights, and wow audiences.

Our focus is on three core markets: Enterprise (from the meeting, classroom and control rooms to corporate spaces), Healthcare (from the radiology department to the operating room), and Entertainment (from movie theaters to live events and attractions). In 2019, we realized sales of 1.083 billion euro. We have a global team of 3,600 employees, whose passion for technology is captured in 400 granted patents.

For more information, visit us on www.barco.com. Follow us on Twitter (@Barco), LinkedIn (Barco), YouTube (BarcoTV), or like us on Facebook (Barco).

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

