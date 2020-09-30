Ampere Electric launches new variants of Reo, Magnus, Zeal and V48 scooter models

Ampere Electric, the e-mobility arm of Greaves Cotton, on Wednesday launched new variants of its Reo, Magnus, Zeal and V48 scooter models with enhanced features. The new variants are now available at all the Ampere dealerships in over 180 cities and towns across India, the company said in a release.

With new and enhanced features, the lead acid variant of Reo Plus and Reo Elite will cost a customer at Rs 42,490 and Rs 42,999, respectively, while V48 Plus at Rs 36,190, Ampere Electric said. The new variant of Magnus 60 (slow speed) is now priced at Rs 49,999 and Zeal Ex at Rs 66,949, it added.

"India is transitioning towards clean mobility and Ampere Electric is playing a significant role in accelerating the process. The new range perfectly meets the requirement of both B2C (business-to-customer) and B2B customers," said Ampere Electric Chief Operating Officer P Sanjeev. He added that these new exciting offerings are designed with the latest technology offerings, especially for the savings-conscious electric scooter buyers.

Reo Plus series will be enabled with new features like USB mobile charging and Ignition start button, while Elite series will come with improved load-carrying capacity and enhanced mileage. Zeal Ex is now upgraded with 10 per cent better mileage, the company said. The entry variant V48 is now equipped with LED headlights and tubeless tyres for better visibility and convenience in rural markets, Ampere Electric said.