Award-winning JJ Tax App to Extend Free Solutions for Tax Queries and Discounted IT Return Filings

Commenting on the decision to offer free services, Co-founder Mehak Malik said, “The download of JJ Tax App has doubled in the month of September, and we wish to expand our reach to help everyone resolve their tax queries on their fingertips without the need for in-person meetings.” The growing popularity of this industry-first tax app has caught the interest of several venture capitalists and angel investors.

PTI | Gurgaon | Updated: 30-09-2020 16:00 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 16:00 IST
Gurgaon, Haryana, India (NewsVoir) • JJ Tax App wins ‘Best Fintech Solutions of The Year’ award • App receives overwhelming response of 5000+ downloads within 4 months of launch JJ Tax App, a chat-based app launched by aspiring CAs in May 2020, has been conferred with an award for ‘Best Fintech Solutions of the Year’ by “Time2Leap Awards”, supported by Shri Pratap Chandra Sarangi – Honourable Minister of State, Govt. of India. After lowering their subscription prices in August, JJ Tax plans to offer Free services for resolution of Tax and related queries along with discounted tax filing services starting October 2, 2020, which coincides with Gandhi Jayanti. Commenting on the decision to offer free services, Co-founder Mehak Malik said, “The download of JJ Tax App has doubled in the month of September, and we wish to expand our reach to help everyone resolve their tax queries on their fingertips without the need for in-person meetings.” The growing popularity of this industry-first tax app has caught the interest of several venture capitalists and angel investors. There are talks about PE funding of INR 50 crores by end of this year with another INR 150 crores in the pipeline, which will help the app further expand its horizon.

The team has also begun to expand their advertising and marketing operations, with Ritika Agrawal joining the team to head marketing and media. When asked about further plans, Ritika said, “We are living in the times of digital ubiquity, and our young team is focused on higher customer acquisition through digital media. With greater focus on agility and innovation, our team is gearing up to wring in a change in UI to adapt to the changing customer mindset.” JJ Tax has been actively sponsoring corporate cricket tournaments in NCR region. However, now the team is excited to make their presence felt in IPL matches, starting October 2020. About JJ Tax JJ Tax is a new chat-based app that was launched on May 26, 2020. The app offers a wide range of taxation solutions along with resolution of tax queries in real-time. You can explore more features of the app here - App Store: apps.apple.com/in/app/jj-tax/id1509309456 Play Store: play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.jjtax.app To know more, please visit www.jjfintax.com.

Image 1: Left to Right: Mehak Malik (Co-founder) and Ritika Agrawal (Marketing & Media Head) Image 2: JJ Tax has been awarded the ‘Best Fintech Solutions of the Year’ by “Time2Leap Awards“ PWR PWR.

