HRAWI elects Sherry Bhatia as President

Hotel and Restaurant Association of Western India (HRAWI) on Wednesday said Sherry Bhatia, Managing Director of Golden Swan Group, has been elected as its president. Bhatia ventured into hospitality sector four decades ago to set up his first hotel in 1980 and went on to establish the Golden Swan Group consisting of a club, hotel, resort and a golf course, HRAWI said in a statement

"The HRAWI has been at the forefront in representing the voice of hotels and restaurants for the Western region. Over the last six months of the pandemic, the association has played a pivotal role in liaising with the government and its authorities to expedite decision making for the hotels and restaurants industry," Bhatia said

Bhatia succeeds Gurbaxish Singh Kohli, who had relentlessly pursued the authorities to allow re-opening of restaurants in the region. For the new term, Pradeep Shetty will serve in the HRAWI committee as its Senior Vice President, and Chetan Mehta as Vice President.