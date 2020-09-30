Two dead, another injured as loft collapses, one booked

Two men employed at a fabrication workshop died and one of their colleagues injured after a loft inside the unit collapsed on them in suburban Kurla, police said on Wednesday. The incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon and the police have registered a case against the owner of the workshop that is located in Jari Mari area, an official said.

"The workers got trapped after the loft inside the fabrication unit caved in. The loft fell as it was overloaded with welding rods," senior inspector of Sakinaka police station Kishor Sawant said. Following the incident, the police were alerted and the injured workers were rushed to a hospital. However, two of them were declared brought dead, he said.

An offence was registered against the 55-year-old owner of the workshop under IPC section 304A (causing death by negligence), Sawant said. The injured is undergoing treatment at Bhabha Hospital, he said.