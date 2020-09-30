Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. airlines strap in for bailout suspense a day before furloughs

30, and then some," said Amanda Steinbrunn, a United Airlines flight attendant who is among tens of thousands of airline workers to be furloughed beginning Thursday, if there's no action by Congress.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-09-2020 19:05 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 18:19 IST
U.S. airlines strap in for bailout suspense a day before furloughs
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

A day before mass furloughs, U.S. airline workers said they were gearing up for a full-court press to persuade Congress to pass a fresh $25 billion bailout that would protect jobs for another six months. With an airline payroll support package expiring at midnight, the clock is ticking.

American Airlines Chief Executive Doug Parker told CNBC the airline plans to move forward with furloughs on Thursday without action before the end of the day but he added he is "highly hopeful" of action by Congress in the coming hours. International President of Flight Attendants-CWA Sara Nelson told CNBC, "we expect action from Congress" on Wednesday.

"It's pedal to the metal until 11:59:59 on Sept. 30, and then some," said Amanda Steinbrunn, a United Airlines flight attendant who is among tens of thousands of airline workers to be furloughed beginning Thursday, if there's no action by Congress. U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said she hopes to have a coronavirus aid deal with the White House this week, but the prospects of a comprehensive bill passing before Thursday were dim, industry officials said, and a quicker standalone bill for airlines would face the challenge of unanimous support.

Weeks of intense airline lobbying has won over many but not all Washington lawmakers, while also drawing attention to the plight of other pandemic-hit industries as the crisis persists. U.S. airline officials said earlier this week there were no plans in place to halt the furloughs without aid by Oct. 1, and it was unclear what would happen if a deal passes afterwards.

Thousands of employees have already been instructed to return their badges. Airlines, which were also awarded a separate $25 billion in federal loans under a first coronavirus relief bill in March and have also tapped capital markets to shore up liquidity, are operating about half their 2019 flying schedules and suffering a 68% decline in passenger volumes.

The industry has argued it needs trained employees to help drive an economic recovery once the crisis subsides. Allie Malis, a flight attendant on American Airlines' furlough list, said she would keep pressing lawmakers on Wednesday.

"I've poured every ounce of my energy into passing this extension," she said. "I don't have a Plan B."

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

British car sector risks some tariffs in EU trade deal- source

Britains car industry risks some tariffs being imposed after Brexit as Brussels will not allow components from countries such as Turkey and Japan to count towards a content threshold in a trade deal, an industry source said on Wednesday. In...

Southern Rly to operate more special trains

Chennai, Sep 30 PTI Southern Railway on Wednesday announced running more special trains, including inter-state service between Tamil Nadu and Kerala. The railways would operate trains between Karaikal in neighbouring Puducherry and Ernakula...

Haryana BJP leader Shyam Singh Rana quits over new agriculture laws

Haryana BJP leader Shyam Singh Rana on Wednesday quit the party over the recently enacted agriculture laws. The former MLA from Radaur in Yamunanagar district submitted his resignation to state BJP chief Om Prakash Dhankar.Rana, who was chi...

Babri verdict: TMC comes out with a guarded response

Trinamool Congress on Wednesday was guarded in its response on the acquittal of all the accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case by a special CBI court in Lucknow and said that those who are not happy with the judgement can move higher c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020