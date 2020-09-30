Left Menu
Piyush Goyal describes Agriculture reforms as watershed movement for farmers

Shri Goyal called upon the industrialists and businessmen to work together to transform the Indian economy so that it emerges as a young, powerful, global economy and truly gets the rightful place that India deserves.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2020 18:57 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 18:57 IST
Talking about the Aatmanirbhar Bharat, the Minister said that it opens the doors of India wider to global engagement, to get modern technology from other parts of the world so we can provide better service to India. Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry & Railways Shri Piyush Goyal has described Agriculture reforms as a watershed movement for our farmers. Addressing Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry's programme on 'New World Order – Aatmanirbhar Bharat' today, he said that this will change the course of history for agriculture in India. "This will increase the productivity and income of our farmers. By unshackling the agriculture sector, opening it up to greater participation by the private sector & opening up new avenues will empower the farmers. Our farmers will have the option of Minimum Support Price & sell in the Mandi", he added.

Talking about the Aatmanirbhar Bharat, the Minister said that it opens the doors of India wider to global engagement, to get modern technology from other parts of the world so we can provide better service to India. He said "We will also use the technology to enhance the domestic industry. Aatmanirbhar Bharat and being Vocal For Local is intrinsic to our plans for the future. India will create an economy where quality products are made within the country so that we can become a self-reliant country."

Shri Goyal called upon the industrialists and businessmen to work together to transform the Indian economy so that it emerges as a young, powerful, global economy and truly gets the rightful place that India deserves. He said "Let us make India a country the world looks upon as a reliable and trusted partner. We need to increase our effort to foster the creation of sustainable infrastructure & new job opportunities to become a world leader in areas where India has comparative & competitive advantages."

The Minister said that the Government is working in partnership with State Govts and local bodies to identify and expand India's capability. "We are also looking at making single-window clearance system a reality, a genuine single window which will make doing business easier for domestic as well as international entrepreneurs. Through the various initiatives of the Govt, we will together overcome the pandemic and make sure our slogan of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas' is successful and earns the trust of the people of India - 'Sabka Vishwaas'."

Shri Goyal stressed on resilience, collective energy and re-engineering of processes to overcome the difficulties created due to pandemic. Quoting the efforts of Indian Railways, he said that in the 29 days of September, 15% more freight has been carried as compared to the corresponding period of last year. "Yesterday we moved 33% more freight than we moved on 29th September 2019. Freight trains are running at twice the speed. Freight and passenger train operations are being reoriented and We are now re-writing our entire time table. Collectively the Railway family has taken it upon itself to exceed last year's performance", he added. Shri Goyal said that India was not making much of masks, PPE kits, testing kits and ventilators during the initial period of Covid-19, but our industry rose to the occasion, and today we are not only self-sufficient but exporting these items also.

(With Inputs from PIB)

