Left Menu
Development News Edition

International mobile roaming service to be kept 'inactive' by default to avoid bill shocks: TRAI

selection of tariff, data usage, availing services in an area which is not covered under the subscribed tariff...," the statement said. Further, to avoid unintentional usage and consequent levy of hefty charges, TRAI has decided that by default the IMR service should be kept inactive "and be activated only on the request from the consumer".

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2020 20:02 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 20:02 IST
International mobile roaming service to be kept 'inactive' by default to avoid bill shocks: TRAI

TRAI on Wednesday asked service providers to ensure international mobile roaming (IMR) service is kept 'inactive' by default for all subscribers, and is activated only on explicit request by consumer, as the regulator revamped the framework to protect users from unintentional usage and consequent 'bill shocks'. The regulator, however, asserted that there is "no need" for direct intervention on price regulation of such services.

"...considering the fact that the tariffs for IMR service have been evolving in response to market dynamics and increasing prevalence of IMR packs, as of now there is no need for any direct intervention in the form of price regulation of IMR service," TRAI said in a statement, adding that it will keep a watch and review the situation in future, if needed. It said IMR service, which allows customer of a mobile operator in one country to obtain service (voice, SMS or data) from an operator in another country using the same handset and mobile number, is one area of telecom services characterised by "significant instances of bill shocks".

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) also outlined a slew of informational measures and disclosures that are required to be made by service providers upfront, to safeguard consumers from bill shocks due to usage of such services. "...the authority decided to enhance the requirements of provision of information relating to various aspects of IMR service viz. selection of tariff, data usage, availing services in an area which is not covered under the subscribed tariff...," the statement said.

Further, to avoid unintentional usage and consequent levy of hefty charges, TRAI has decided that by default the IMR service should be kept inactive "and be activated only on the request from the consumer". The changes, brought after an industry-wide consultation, have been included in the Telecom Consumers Protection Regulations, 2012 and shall come into effect within 30 days of publication of the same in official gazette, the statement added.

"Every service provider shall, immediately on activation of IMR service, provide to the consumer, through SMS, email and mobile application, if available, the following information...the fact of activation of IMR service; and the applicable tariff (if any) for the activation of IMR service (one-time charges as well as recurring charges as may be applicable)," TRAI said. The revamped regulation also mandate other areas of upfront disclosures to protect consumer interest.

It was observed that the existing regulatory framework is not sufficient to address the issues relating to the provision of IMR service, TRAI said and added that it accordingly decided to review the entire process to identify issues requiring regulatory intervention and amend the regulatory framework..

  • READ MORE ON:
  • TRAI

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Napoli squad clear of COVID-19 after facing Genoa

Napoli announced on Wednesday that there were no positive COVID-19 cases in their squad following the Serie A match against Genoa on Sunday.There were concerns the virus may have spread to the Napoli team after Genoa confirmed 14 positive c...

Trump-touted hydroxychloroquine shows no benefit in COVID-19 prevention -study

A malaria drug taken by U.S. President Donald Trump to prevent COVID-19 did not show any benefit versus placebo in reducing coronavirus infection among healthcare workers, according to clinical trial results published on Wednesday. The stud...

I am a pledged organ donor: Amitabh Bachchan 

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Wednesday said he has pledged to donate his organs. Bachchan, 77, took to Instagram and posted a picture from the sets of his game show Kaun Banega Crorepati with a green ribbon to mark the gesture. The distin...

UK secures Vietnam backing to join Trans-Pacific trading group, Raab says

Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said on Wednesday he hopes to conclude talks on a free trade agreement with the United Kingdom soon, the government said. Vietnam sees the UK as a major trading partner in Europe, Phuc told British...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020