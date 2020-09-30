Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pandemic to leave up to 3.7 pc of loans as NPAs: Report

Rating agency ICRA on Wednesday revised down its credit growth outlook for banks to 2-3 per cent for the current fiscal, and said the coronavirus pandemic-driven stress may leave 3.1-3.7 per cent of assets into bad loan list by March.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-09-2020 21:13 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 21:13 IST
Pandemic to leave up to 3.7 pc of loans as NPAs: Report

Rating agency ICRA on Wednesday revised down its credit growth outlook for banks to 2-3 per cent for the current fiscal, and said the coronavirus pandemic-driven stress may leave 3.1-3.7 per cent of assets into bad loan list by March. Earlier, it had forecast credit growth for banks at 6-7 per cent.

The agency also expects GDP to contract by 11 per cent this fiscal from its earlier forecast of 9.5 per cent, as there is no let-up in the pandemic nor any glimmer on a vaccine to prevent it. These are the mains reason for halving of credit demand to 2-3 per cent from 6-7 per cent earlier, it said in a report. The lower capital allocation to banks is due to the massive revenue decline the government faces due to the lockdowns.

The agency expects fresh slippages of 3.1-3.7 per cent for 2020-21, which will largely come from SMA1 and SMA2 accounts identified in March 2020, when it stood at 6 per cent. Fresh slippages for all banks in the first quarter of 2020-21 stood at Rs 23,000 crore, while annualised gross slippage generation rate stood at 1 per cent.

At the system level, slippages stood at Rs 3.7 lakh crore in 2019-20 and Rs 3.2 lakh crore in 2018-19. Fresh non-performing asset (NPA) generation in 2019-20 stood at 4.2 per cent, against 4.1 per cent in 2018-19 and 7.3 per cent in 2017-18. GNPAs may rise to 11.1-11.4 per cent for public sector banks in March 2021 as against 10.7 per cent in March 2020, whereas it will stand at 5.7-6.4 per cent for private sector banks, up from 4.2 per cent, the report said.

This will rise to 11.9-12 per cent for state-owned banks in 2021-22 and to 7.7-8.6 per cent for private sector lenders. It said net NPAs are likely to rise to 4.2-4.3 per cent for public sector banks by March 2021 from 3.3 per cent in March 2020, and 1.7-1.9 per cent for private sector lenders by March 2021 from 1.2 per cent in March 2020.

Net NPAs will rise to 3.5-3.6 per cent for public sector lenders in 2021-22 and will marginally improve to 1.4-1.7 per cent for private sector banks. Expect credit provisions of 2.4-3 per cent of advances this fiscal for all banks.

Given the poor credit demand, banks especially the state-owned ones do not need any additional capital from the government, while the private ones are already well-capitalised. Describing the new loan restructuring norms as much stricter and with less loopholes, the agency expects 5-8 per cent of outstanding loans to be restructured. It also expects loan restructuring to be invoked by this December and implemented till June 2021.

However, it said the actual gravity of the stress among borrowers will only be visible from the third quarter of 2020-21 results and more pronounced by first and second quarters of 2021-22. On loan moratorium, it expects only 10-15 per cent borrowers to avail of complete moratorium after September, which was earlier more than 35 per cent.

On NBFCs and HFCs, collection since April, when it had slipped to a low of 38 per cent for NBFCs and around 55 per cent for HFCs, the same has improved to 70 per cent for the shadow banks and 81 per cent for mortgage players, indicating home loan companies are better at collections. While 27 per cent of NBFC loans are under full moratorium, it is only 17 per cent for HFCs and 16 per cent for microfinance institutions.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Pelosi, Mnuchin hope for COVID-19 relief deal as Democrats mull new bill

U.S. House of Representative Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin both expressed hope for a breakthrough on COVID-19 relief ahead of renewed talks on Wednesday, as the House stood poised to vote on a new 2.2 trillion D...

UP CM has assured us justice, says father of Hathras gangrape victim

The father of Hathras gangrape victim on Wednesday said that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has assured the family that they will get justice. I spoke to CM Yogi today and he has assured us that we will get justice. It is true...

UK's COVID outbreak may be more localised this time - PM Johnson

The latest COVID outbreaks in Britain may be more localised than the first wave during the spring, with very clear local peaks, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday.We are seeing some very clear local peaks, he said during a news ...

Trump-Biden TV debate audience slumps below 2016 record, early data show

The first U.S. presidential debate between Republican President Donald Trump and Democrat challenger Joe Biden likely attracted a much smaller audience than the record set four years ago, according to preliminary ratings data released on We...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020