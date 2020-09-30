Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shell weighs on FTSE 100 as virus fears push index to quarterly loss

A bleak production forecast from Shell and losses in consumer stocks weighed on London's FTSE 100 on Wednesday, but an upbeat outlook from gambling firm 888 Holdings pushed it to the top of the UK mid-caps index.

Reuters | London | Updated: 30-09-2020 21:53 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 21:45 IST
Shell weighs on FTSE 100 as virus fears push index to quarterly loss
Image Credit: Flickr

A bleak production forecast from Shell and losses in consumer stocks weighed on London's FTSE 100 on Wednesday, but an upbeat outlook from gambling firm 888 Holdings pushed it to the top of the UK mid-caps index. The FTSE 100 fell 0.5% as the oil and gas sector declined 1.8%.

Royal Dutch Shell hit its lowest in more than six-months after warning third quarter production was set to drop sharply due to the coronavirus pandemic and hurricanes forcing offshore platforms to shut down. Compass Group lost 3.2% as the catering giant forecast a 19% fall in organic sales and a 100 million pound ($128 million) hit on its biggest businesses.

Sentiment took a hit after an indecisive U.S. presidential debate overnight and a near 20% slide in Britain's GDP, but investors took heart from upbeat economic data from China and the United States. Brexit uncertainty coupled with fears of further economic stress as COVID-19 cases rise again washed out the FTSE 100's August gains. On the quarter it lost almost 5%.

"The fourth quarter is going to really be interesting: we'll hopefully get some news that takes away some of the unknowns such as a new U.S. President and indications on when we can get a coronavirus vaccine," said Jonathan Bell, chief investment officer at Stanhope Capital. "Valuations are quite high, but I'm optimistic that quality growth stocks will continue to outperform. That's the right place to be in the fourth quarter."

The mid caps index rose 0.8% as 888 Holdings jumped 21% after forecasting a better annual profit and declaring a special dividend. G4S was the top boost, hitting a seven month high after the security group rejected a cash offer by smaller Canadian rival GardaWorld that valued the British company at 2.97 billion pounds ($3.81 billion), weeks after it turned down a similar proposal.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Pelosi, Mnuchin hope for COVID-19 relief deal as Democrats mull new bill

U.S. House of Representative Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin both expressed hope for a breakthrough on COVID-19 relief ahead of renewed talks on Wednesday, as the House stood poised to vote on a new 2.2 trillion D...

UP CM has assured us justice, says father of Hathras gangrape victim

The father of Hathras gangrape victim on Wednesday said that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has assured the family that they will get justice. I spoke to CM Yogi today and he has assured us that we will get justice. It is true...

UK's COVID outbreak may be more localised this time - PM Johnson

The latest COVID outbreaks in Britain may be more localised than the first wave during the spring, with very clear local peaks, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday.We are seeing some very clear local peaks, he said during a news ...

Trump-Biden TV debate audience slumps below 2016 record, early data show

The first U.S. presidential debate between Republican President Donald Trump and Democrat challenger Joe Biden likely attracted a much smaller audience than the record set four years ago, according to preliminary ratings data released on We...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020