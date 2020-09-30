Left Menu
Mondelez India extends group mediclaim policy benefits to live-in partners

Effective January 2021 onwards, this latest policy will also cover the adoptive and dependent children of the domestic partners, strengthening the company's endeavour to build a more diverse, inclusive and equitable atmosphere for its multi-generational workforce, Mondelez India Foods said in a statement. The company had extended its group mediclaim benefits to same-sex partners earlier this year, it added.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-09-2020 21:46 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 21:46 IST
Mondelez India Foods, formerly Cadbury India, on Wednesday said it will extend group mediclaim policy to cover live-in partners to further elevate its existing diversity and inclusion initiatives. Effective January 2021 onwards, this latest policy will also cover the adoptive and dependent children of the domestic partners, strengthening the company's endeavour to build a more diverse, inclusive and equitable atmosphere for its multi-generational workforce, Mondelez India Foods said in a statement.

The company had extended its group mediclaim benefits to same-sex partners earlier this year, it added. "We are committed to building a diverse and inclusive workplace culture, that enables all colleagues to be themselves and achieve their full potential. We are constantly reflecting on the changing needs of our evolving workforce to further liberate and empower them, and the extension of our group mediclaim policy to cover live-in partners is a testimony to those efforts," Mondelez International President, India, Deepak Iyer said.

Part of Mondelez International, the company is headquartered in Mumbai and operates in the chocolate, beverages, biscuits and candy categories in India. "Diversity and Inclusion have always been at the heart of our policy evolution and today, we are very proud to take yet another progressive step and roll-out the extension of our group mediclaim policy for live-in partners in addition to adoptive and dependent children of the domestic partners," Mondelez India Director, Human Resources, Mahalakshmi R added.

