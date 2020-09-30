Left Menu
U.S. FAA chief tests Boeing 737 MAX in certification step

In both crashes, a flawed control system known as MCAS, triggered by faulty data from a single airflow sensor, repeatedly and forcefully pushed down the jet's nose as pilots struggled to intervene. If Dickson's flight and broader reviews go well, the FAA is seen as likely to lift its U.S. grounding order in late November, industry sources said, putting the MAX on a path to resume commercial service potentially before year-end.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-09-2020 22:30 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 22:10 IST
U.S. FAA chief tests Boeing 737 MAX in certification step
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Chief Steve Dickson began a two-hour evaluation flight at the controls of a Boeing 737 MAX on Wednesday, a milestone for the jet to win approval to resume flying after two fatal crashes. Dickson, a former military and commercial pilot, and other FAA and Boeing pilots took off just before 9 a.m. PDT (1600 GMT) from King County International Airport - also known as Boeing Field - in the Seattle area. They are due to land around 11 a.m. (1800 GMT).

The flight is part of the U.S. planemaker's long-delayed quest to persuade the FAA to lift a March 2019 grounding order triggered by 737 MAX crashes in Ethiopia and Indonesia that killed 346 people within a five-month period. The accidents plunged Boeing into its worst-ever crisis, strained its relationship with the FAA, threw into question the U.S. regulator's position as the standard-bearer for global aviation safety and prompted bipartisan calls in Congress to overhaul how the FAA certifies new airplanes.

Dickson has repeatedly said he would not sign off until he flew it himself and was "satisfied that I would put my own family on it without a second thought." Dickson will test a number of Boeing design and operations upgrades intended to prevent similar disasters.

If Dickson's flight and broader reviews go well, the FAA is seen as likely to lift its U.S. grounding order in late November, industry sources said, putting the MAX on a path to resume commercial service potentially before year-end. That timeline jibes with comments last week from Dickson's counterpart in Europe, Patrick Ky. Ky said the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) expects to lift its technical ban "not long" after the FAA, but national operational clearances needed for individual airlines to resume flying could take longer.

Separately, the U.S. House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure on Wednesday unanimously approved bipartisan legislation to reform the FAA's aircraft certification process in the wake of the 737 MAX crashes.

