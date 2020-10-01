London mayor requests $7.4 bln bailout for Transport for London - FT

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has called for a 5.7 billion pounds ($7.37 billion) bailout package for London's transport operator, in an attempt to keep the capital's transport system going for the next 18 months, the Financial Times reported https://on.ft.com/3cLZnFe.

Khan, who serves as the chairman of Transport for London, has requested for the financial package in his submission to the government's spending review, as passenger numbers continue to plunge due to the coronavirus pandemic-induced strict measures on public transport, the newspaper said. ($1 = 0.7739 pounds)