Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mamma Cabs to Install GPS and CCTVs in all Vehicles to Ensure Women Safety

Whose mission is to provide reliable, timely, and safe cab and auto services in Telangana and other metro cities in India It is the first of its kind with a CC inside cab aggregator service provider, which will in the future; win the hearts of the public.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 01-10-2020 10:07 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 09:59 IST
Mamma Cabs to Install GPS and CCTVs in all Vehicles to Ensure Women Safety
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

When you don't know the way, we're here to guide Hyderabad, Telangana, India (NewsVoir)Established by Mr. Sathya Vikas Empati who is from a Small Village Kothapalli in Palakurthi Mandal, Peddapalli (Dist.), Mamma Cabs and Mamma auto is a Hyderabad based company, developing by Varalaxmikumar Technologies Private Limited. Whose mission is to provide reliable, timely, and safe cab and auto services in Telangana and other metro cities in India It is the first of its kind with a CC inside cab aggregator service provider, which will in the future; win the hearts of the public. They will provide the complete services using the latest equipment and technology to make travel easier. They also realize that communication is a key component in their business. All the cabs are well maintained, clean and regulated for safety and comfort. The company is trying to build a reliable business and trying to come up as an alternative to the existing taxi services. It offers the minimum pay fare for the customer. As well as offers a number of successful markets campaigns including Sedan at Base Fare at Rs. 16.38/- per km, sharing cabs at Base fare Rs. 10.08/- per km only and Auto base fare at Rs. 10.24/- per km. It also provides passes for metro services, cab sharing and Sedan Pass. They have come up with an amazing idea of introducing metro cabs and school cabs as well, which everybody can afford. They plan to give their priority to the consumer satisfaction and considering specially as women safety, as such they have also planned to ensure GPS tracking and CCTV surveillance for women and Children's safety as the emerging social needs. It is also the first ever cab and auto service to provide it's faithful and hardworking drivers with opportunities like lucky draw and other bonuses. In the long run, Mamma Cabs and auto will emerge as the leading taxi services, which has not only maintained the traditional methods but also used and facilitated the modern techniques and equipment's, keeping in mind the requirements and affordability of the consumers. Mamma is a cab aggregator and on demand cab service provider to customers. Here is a list of features: Hygiene Focus and security – CCTV enabled with the feed option to be shared with 5 contacts. SOS option. Special focus on women safety, Specialized fixed routes – metro, schools, corporates, airports, outstation and tourism. Outstation services available in sharing also Luxury cars for airports – available as option. Cab And Auto Drivers: Based on driver performance, ratings, no of days and hours of services and several other factors, drivers would be provided with several benefits like 25kg rice per month - Rs.1500 worth ration per month to driver family, girl child education of Rs. 25,000 per year - Rs. 5 lakhs worth health insurance coverage for driver family. Food Delivery: One the slogan of "We don't waste your tasty time" we delivery food on your way. Whereas a customer can order their food on the way, Mamma Cabs provide to select the food through cab and deliver the order before the destination of rider. Service: As an aim of MAMMA Cabs is happy to serve the physically, mentally handicapped and senior citizens. MAMMA Cabs offering whole time 50% discount to the certified physically, mentally handicapped, senior citizens aged above 60 years, 20% Discount for police organizations and 10% discount for government Hospital departments. This is valid only in the sharing cabs. Image: Which will in the future; win the hearts of the public PWRPWR

TRENDING

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

Lonza confident of 2020 target for Moderna COVID-19 vaccine supply

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Pizza Hut International Celebrates Iconic Original Pan® Pizza

Brand Marks 40th Pan-iversary by Declaring October Global Pizza Month and Raising a Slice to Toast in Over 50 Countries PLANO, Texas, Oct. 1, 2020 PRNewswire -- The 1980s delivered many icons, but none more memorable or cheesier than the of...

Soccer-Giggs backs Bale to thrive on Premier League return

Wales manager Ryan Giggs has backed Gareth Bale to put his troubled Real Madrid spell behind him and rediscover his best form following his return to Tottenham Hotspur. Bale, 31, secured a loan move from Real back to his former team last mo...

HK leader cheers return of stability as police on alert after banning protest

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam cheered the citys return to stability during China national day celebrations on Thursday, as police vans dotted the route of a banned anti-government march by pro-democracy activists. Protesters wanted to march a...

Tokyo Stock Exchange suspends day's trade after worst-ever system glitch

Share trading in Japan was suspended for the entire day on Thursday after the Tokyo Stock Exchange suffered its worst technical outage in history, leaving investors unsure when trading will resume in the worlds third-largest stock market.Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020