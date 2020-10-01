Left Menu
Development News Edition

C'garh: 3 power dept personnel among 4 killed in road accident

Three personnel of a state-run power company and their driver were killed when their van collided with a truck in Chhattisgarhs Raigarh district, police said on Thursday.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 01-10-2020 11:31 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 11:27 IST
C'garh: 3 power dept personnel among 4 killed in road accident
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Three personnel of a state-run power company and their driver were killed when their van collided with a truck in Chhattisgarhs Raigarh district, police said on Thursday. The accident took place on Wednesday night on Chhal road under Kharsia police station limits when the victims were returning after restoring power supply at the nearby Edu village, Raigarh Superintendent of Police Santosh Singh said.

The iron bars-laden truck, which was speeding to Katni (in Madhya Pradesh), collided head-on with the pick-van. The four van occupants died on the spot, he said. The deceased were identified as Chhattisgarh State Power Distribution Company Limited's junior engineers Sushil Sidar (43) and Amal Ekka (30), lineman Rajendra Sidar (43), and driver Bhargav Vaishnav (30), he said.

Soon after being alerted, a police team rushed to the spot and the bodies were shifted to hospital for postmortem. The truck has been seized and efforts are on to trace its driver and his helper, who fled the spot leaving behind their vehicle, the official said.

A case has been registered against the unidentified truck driver, he added..

TRENDING

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

Lonza confident of 2020 target for Moderna COVID-19 vaccine supply

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Maha: Boy mauled to death, leopard attack suspected

An 11-year-old boy was killed in a suspected leopard attack in Maharashtras Chandrapur district early Thursday morning, a forest official said. The incident took place around 5.30 am when the boy, a resident of Vandra village in Brahmapuri ...

CAMS lists with over 23 pc premium

Shares of Computer Age Management Services on Thursday listed on the bourses with a premium of over 23 per cent against its issue price of Rs 1,230 apiece. It debuted at Rs 1,518, rising 23.41 per cent on the BSE. Later, it jumped 26 per ce...

UP ‘jungle raj’ has no limits: Cong on Balrampur incident

The jungle raj that has spread in Uttar Pradesh has no limits and the time for accountability is now, the Congress said on Thursday as a Dalit woman in the states Balrampur district died after being allegedly raped by two men. News of the d...

Australian sports set guidelines for inclusion of trans athletes

Eight Australian sports federations, including peak bodies for tennis, rugby union and Australian Rules football, issued guidelines on Thursday aimed at encouraging the participation of transgender athletes. The initiative is designed to br...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020