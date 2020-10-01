MG Motor reports 3 pc dip in retail sales in September
The company had sold 2,608 units in September 2019. "While the fresh booking trend continues to grow steadily for MG Hector and ZS EV, the retail sales were severely impacted in September due to Shraad and Adhik Maas," MG Motor India Director Sales Rakesh Sidana said in a statement.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2020 12:22 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 12:19 IST
MG Motor India on Thursday said it has recorded a 2.72 percent decline in its September retail sales at 2,537 units. The company had sold 2,608 units in September 2019.
"While the fresh booking trend continues to grow steadily for MG Hector and ZS EV, the retail sales were severely impacted in September due to Shraad and Adhik Maas," MG Motor India Director Sales Rakesh Sidana said in a statement. The wholesale figures were much more than retails in anticipation of the upcoming festive season, he added.
"Although the challenges continue in the overall economy and supply chain, our teams are doing their best to overcome these, and we are looking forward to the festive season and the launch of Gloster this month," Sidana said.
