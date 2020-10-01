Left Menu
Development News Edition

MG Motor reports 3 pc dip in retail sales in September

The company had sold 2,608 units in September 2019. "While the fresh booking trend continues to grow steadily for MG Hector and ZS EV, the retail sales were severely impacted in September due to Shraad and Adhik Maas," MG Motor India Director Sales Rakesh Sidana said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2020 12:22 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 12:19 IST
MG Motor reports 3 pc dip in retail sales in September
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

MG Motor India on Thursday said it has recorded a 2.72 percent decline in its September retail sales at 2,537 units. The company had sold 2,608 units in September 2019.

"While the fresh booking trend continues to grow steadily for MG Hector and ZS EV, the retail sales were severely impacted in September due to Shraad and Adhik Maas," MG Motor India Director Sales Rakesh Sidana said in a statement. The wholesale figures were much more than retails in anticipation of the upcoming festive season, he added.

"Although the challenges continue in the overall economy and supply chain, our teams are doing their best to overcome these, and we are looking forward to the festive season and the launch of Gloster this month," Sidana said.

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Swedish c.bank can use all tools if recovery hits trouble, minutes show

Swedens economy is recovering from the effects of the pandemic, but there are risks ahead which may require the central bank to use all its tools in the fight, the minutes of the Riksbanks September policy meeting showed on Thursday. If the...

AiMeD Unveils Figure of Growth Rate of Indian Medical Device Industry During COVID-19 Pandemic

New Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoir As India geared up to fight the COVID-19 crisis, the Association of Indian Medical Device Industry relentlessly worked at the fore front to combat the crisis. Mr. Rajiv Nath, Forum Coordinator, AiMED on beha...

Universities to Shape the Future of Society and Humanity says Association of Commonwealth Universities Chief Executive & NAAC Chairman at JGU's 11th Anniversary

JGU Commemorates its 11th Anniversary and Hosts the University Day Lecture Sonipat, 1st October 2020 The O.P. Jindal Global University on Wednesday, 30th September celebrated its 11th Anniversary and University Day, in a virtual event which...

SC refuses to entertain plea for fixing accountability of WHO officials over COVID-19

The Supreme Court Thursday refused to entertain a plea seeking direction to fix accountability of WHO officials for their alleged failure in preventing the COVID-19 pandemic in the world. &#160; A bench headed by Justice S K Kaul said that...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020