Forbes and GMI name three dunnhumby managers in India's Top 100 Great People Managers

ANI | Gurugram (Haryana) | Updated: 01-10-2020 12:30 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 12:30 IST
dunnhumby Managers Top 100. Image Credit: ANI

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], October 1 (ANI/PRNewswire): dunnhumby, the global leader in customer data science, announced today that three of their managers have been named in Forbes' list of India's Top 100 Great People Managers 2020. For the second year running, dunnhumby has featured in the Top 100 list. This study was conducted by Great Manager Institute, headquartered in Mumbai.

This year, 6,300+ managers across 1,100 plus organisations participated in The Great People Manager™ Study. The Top 100 list includes managers from all levels of the organisation. The study focused on assessing the effectiveness of people managers across levels, age bands and experience using a 4-layered methodology.

Payal Sinha, a dunnhumby veteran, has been with the organisation for 11 years. She has had the rare distinction of being named in the list in two consecutive years, 2019 and 2020. With her expertise in Property and Operations Management, she leads office operations for dunnhumby India. In her own words, "I feel fortunate to have had such a versatile involvement with the global organisation operationally. I'm thankful for the opportunities I've been given. What keeps me going is that my personal values resonate with dunnhumby values."

Sanjay Shukla, Director of Data Science (R&D) has in his six years at the firm, led a high performing team of Data Science researchers and Machine Learning engineers. Sanjay believes that honesty goes a long way in nurturing a team of experts. Also, he believes in giving people the freedom to fail. "Building a culture of innovation necessitates giving that freedom. It is the few ideas which survive at the end of the long road that create massive impact," he said.

With 14 years' experience in establishing a 24x7 support environment for leading products, Gautam Jain is a Product Support Manager for Corporate Systems with dunnhumby. His team acknowledges that Gautam is an empathetic manager who focuses on creating a strong sense of belonging, values, and collaboration. He believes that "inclusivity harnesses the right environment for increased productivity." "It gives us immense pride to see our managers getting this prestigious recognition. Having dunnhumby values - courage, collaboration, curiosity and passion - written in a document is one thing, but to be recognised for living and breathing them, speaks a lot about the strength of our brilliant people," said Manoj Madhusudanan, Head of dunnhumby India.

With a team of over 680 employees, dunnhumby India has witnessed over 30 per cent growth in headcount within the past year. The office was established in 2008 as a hub of data engineering, data science and product development, and is today a key driver of dunnhumby's growth. This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

