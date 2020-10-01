Colliers International appoints Siddhart Goel as Senior Director, Research Services (India)

GURUGRAM, India, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Colliers International, the world's fastest growing global real estate services and investment management company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Siddhart Goel as the Senior Director, Research Services in India. Siddhart brings over 19 years of experience in the real estate sector, in Research, Transaction Management, Consulting and Advisory Services. A real estate industry veteran, Siddharth has led teams from the front to deliver industry leading market insights and recommendations to accelerate the success of clients. He joins us from aRaiS Consulting, where he held the position of the CEO of the firm. "I am pleased at Siddhart's addition to the Colliers team, as the head of our India Research Services. His decades of real estate industry experience and strong exposure across asset classes will position Colliers as a leader in generating market leading expertise to drive exceptional results for our clients," said Argenio Antao, COO, Colliers International India.

On his appointment at Colliers, Siddhart said, "It is an absolute pleasure to join a strong and internationally renowned brand like Colliers that continues to grow its operations across a strategically important real estate market like India. I am looking forward to utilizing Colliers' global and regional platforms to enable our clients to squarely face the existing tough market conditions and achieve the desired results." Siddhart joins a strong Colliers business team, and will support our talented and capable leadership to lead the industry into the future. With Siddhart's expertise and proven track record of initiating, supporting, and delivering various projects and leading cohesive teams to generate market insights, Colliers is in a leading position to advocate insights for its clients' business growth. With several significant hires over the last few months across service lines, Colliers has been one of the most active International Property Consultants expanding in India. About Colliers International Group Inc.: Colliers International (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI) is a leading real estate professional services and investment management company. With operations in 68 countries, our more than 15,000 enterprising professionals work collaboratively to provide expert advice and services to maximize the value of property for real estate occupiers, owners and investors. For more than 25 years, our experienced leadership, owning approximately 40% of our equity, has delivered compound annual investment returns of almost 20% for shareholders. In 2019, corporate revenues were more than $3.0 billion ($3.5 billion including affiliates), with $33 billion of assets under management in our investment management segment.

For the latest news from Colliers India, visit http://www.colliers.com/en-gb/india.