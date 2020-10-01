Left Menu
Development News Edition

Colliers International appoints Siddhart Goel as Senior Director, Research Services (India)

GURUGRAM, India, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Colliers International, the world's fastest growing global real estate services and investment management company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Siddhart Goel as the Senior Director, Research Services in India.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 01-10-2020 14:08 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 14:08 IST
Colliers International appoints Siddhart Goel as Senior Director, Research Services (India)

GURUGRAM, India, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Colliers International, the world's fastest growing global real estate services and investment management company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Siddhart Goel as the Senior Director, Research Services in India. Siddhart brings over 19 years of experience in the real estate sector, in Research, Transaction Management, Consulting and Advisory Services. A real estate industry veteran, Siddharth has led teams from the front to deliver industry leading market insights and recommendations to accelerate the success of clients. He joins us from aRaiS Consulting, where he held the position of the CEO of the firm. "I am pleased at Siddhart's addition to the Colliers team, as the head of our India Research Services. His decades of real estate industry experience and strong exposure across asset classes will position Colliers as a leader in generating market leading expertise to drive exceptional results for our clients," said Argenio Antao, COO, Colliers International India.

On his appointment at Colliers, Siddhart said, "It is an absolute pleasure to join a strong and internationally renowned brand like Colliers that continues to grow its operations across a strategically important real estate market like India. I am looking forward to utilizing Colliers' global and regional platforms to enable our clients to squarely face the existing tough market conditions and achieve the desired results." Siddhart joins a strong Colliers business team, and will support our talented and capable leadership to lead the industry into the future. With Siddhart's expertise and proven track record of initiating, supporting, and delivering various projects and leading cohesive teams to generate market insights, Colliers is in a leading position to advocate insights for its clients' business growth. With several significant hires over the last few months across service lines, Colliers has been one of the most active International Property Consultants expanding in India. About Colliers International Group Inc.: Colliers International (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI) is a leading real estate professional services and investment management company. With operations in 68 countries, our more than 15,000 enterprising professionals work collaboratively to provide expert advice and services to maximize the value of property for real estate occupiers, owners and investors. For more than 25 years, our experienced leadership, owning approximately 40% of our equity, has delivered compound annual investment returns of almost 20% for shareholders. In 2019, corporate revenues were more than $3.0 billion ($3.5 billion including affiliates), with $33 billion of assets under management in our investment management segment.

For the latest news from Colliers India, visit http://www.colliers.com/en-gb/india. To follow us on twitter, simply click on this twitter handle @Colliersintlind and to follow us on LinkedIn, simply click here. PWR PWR

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Jaishankar greets Chinese people, govt on occasion of China's founding day

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday greeted his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi as well as the government and the people of China on the occasion of the 71st anniversary of the founding of the country. Extend my felicitations to ...

EU leaders to tell China to meet 2019-2020 trade deadlines

European Union leaders will call on China to finalize a stalled investment agreement by the end of the year and again criticize Beijing over its security crackdown in Hong Kong, according to a draft summit statement seen by Reuters.EU leade...

Soccer-Peru's Alianza set record for longest winless run in Libertadores

Alianza Lima set an unwanted record in South Americas Copa Libertadores when they drew 2-2 at home to Estudiantes de Merida and extended their winless run in the competition to 22 matches -- the longest in its 60-year history. The Peruvian ...

4,327 urban local bodies declared open defecation-free under Swachh Bharat: HUA

Over 4,300 urban local bodies have so far been declared open defecation-free in the country under the Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban, the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry said on Thursday. The ministry said it has been made possible th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020