UPI transactions at Rs 3.29 lakh cr in September

The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions stood at Rs 3.29 lakh crore in September with the number of transactions at 180 crores, NPCI data showed on Thursday. The transactions were higher by over 10 percent from Rs 2.98 lakh crore in August. Volume-wise, it grew nearly 12 percent month-on-month.

In the past few years, person-to-person and person-to-merchant money transfer has become simpler and safer due to BHIM UPI, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) said in a tweet showing the monthly data transactions. Among others, NPCI said the NETC FASTag has facilitated safe and contactless payments of tolls and parking charges, making essential travel during lockdown safe and non-stop with Rs 1,940.60 crore worth transactions at a volume of 11 crores.

In August, the transactions were of Rs 1,712.58 crore (9.68 crores in volume). Through the IMPS (Immediate Payment Service) mode of payment, transactions in September rose to Rs 2.48 lakh crore from Rs 2.35 lakh crore in August. The number of transactions grew to 27.96 crores from 24.61 crores.

NPCI said the digital inclusion across the country is strengthening through Aadhaar-based biometric payments, AePS with transactions worth Rs 17,351.66 crore in September.