Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fewer UK workers on furlough as govt scales back support

The Bank of England said its monthly survey of businesses showed that 7.0% of their staff were on furlough and not working any hours in September, down from 11.8% in August and a peak of 36.2% in April when coronavirus lockdown measures were tightest. A survey by the Office for National Statistics estimated that 11% of staff were partly or fully on furlough between Sept.

Reuters | London | Updated: 01-10-2020 15:09 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 15:01 IST
Fewer UK workers on furlough as govt scales back support
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Fewer British workers remained on furlough from their employers last month as the government scaled back its support for businesses hit by COVID-19 before ending the scheme on Oct. 31, two surveys showed on Thursday. The Bank of England said its monthly survey of businesses showed that 7.0% of their staff were on furlough and not working any hours in September, down from 11.8% in August and a peak of 36.2% in April when coronavirus lockdown measures were tightest.

A survey by the Office for National Statistics estimated that 11% of staff were partly or fully on furlough between Sept. 7 and Sept. 20. Britain's furlough scheme supported 8.9 million jobs at its peak, and is forecast to cost around 52 billion pounds ($67 billion) over its eight-month lifespan.

Since July businesses have been allowed to bring furloughed staff back part time, and since August they have had to contribute an increasing amount towards the scheme's costs. Last week, finance minister Rishi Sunak confirmed he would not extend the programme beyond its scheduled end date of Oct. 31 and instead offered a more limited subsidy to workers who are re-employed on reduced hours.

Economists have warned that unemployment risks rising sharply after the furlough scheme ends, with the BoE pencilling in a jump in the jobless rate to 7.5%, and the government's Office for Budget Responsibility predicting 11.9%. The reduction in support comes at a time when rising numbers of COVID cases are forcing British authorities to reimpose restrictions on socialising in much of the country, hurting pubs, restaurants and the broader hospitality trade.

The proportion of British people commuting to work has also fallen, to 59% from 64%, since Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged people on Sept. 22 to return to working from home where possible, the ONS said. The BoE survey showed that businesses overall now expect a post-lockdown recovery in sales to stall in the fourth quarter, with revenue predicted to remain 14% below pre-COVID levels, unchanged from the third quarter.

Businesses' worries about Brexit are also at their highest since December last year, with Britain and the European Union still at loggerheads over a trade deal that needs to be concluded before the end of the year to limit disruption.

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

NGT raps Goa government over delay in finalisation of Coastal Zone Management Plan

The National Green Tribunal has rapped the Goa government over delay in finalisation of&#160;Coastal Zone Management Plan CZMP saying there was continued failure on the part of the state. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice A K Goel d...

Like Sita had to give 'Agni Pariksha', Hathras woman's body was put on pyre: Mamata

Hitting out at the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Thursday that as Goddess Sita had to go through Agni Pariksha, the Dalit woman who died after being gang-raped and brutalised in Hathras ...

Hathras woman not raped: UP Police

A senior Uttar Pradesh police officer said on Thursday said the forensic report has revealed that the 19-year-old Hathras woman who succumbed to her injuries at a Delhi hospital was not rapedCiting a forensic science laboratory FSL report, ...

Corporate credit profiles suffer in H1, may continue to remain under pressure in H2: Rating agencies

The economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has led to corporate Indias credit profiles hitting the lowest in a decade, and the stress is likely to continue in the rest of the fiscal as well, two domestic rating agencies said on Thursday. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020