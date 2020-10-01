Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kia Motors reports highest ever retail sales in September with Sonet

The Sonet dominated the compact SUV segment and recorded sale of 9,266 units in just 12 days of its launch, it added. The company's first product for India, the Seltos, also continued its strong performance with 9,079 unit sales last month, the automaker said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2020 15:56 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 15:36 IST
Kia Motors reports highest ever retail sales in September with Sonet
Image Credit: ANI

Kia Motors India on Thursday said it has registered its highest-ever retail sales in the country last month with recently launched Sonet dominating the compact SUV segment. The company's retail sales last month stood at 18,676 units, over two-fold increase from 7,554 units in September 2019, driven by Sonet which made its debut on September 18, the automaker said in a statement. The Sonet dominated the compact SUV segment and recorded sale of 9,266 units in just 12 days of its launch, it added.

The company's first product for India, the Seltos, also continued its strong performance with 9,079 unit sales last month, the automaker said. "The Indian auto market is recovering at a better-than-expected pace and we are progressing as per our defined plan. Our third product and the first compact SUV in India, the Kia Sonet, has completely transformed its segment," Kia Motors India Managing Director and CEO Kookhyun Shim said.

The Sonet embodies Kia's philosophy of 'The Power to Surprise' and that has shown resonance in the marketplace, as seen in the overwhelming response it has received from Indian customers, he added. The sales of our other products like Seltos and Carnival are also encouraging, and with this strong product portfolio, the company is confident of continuing the positive forward momentum, Shim noted.

He added that the company has been constantly elevating its production capacity to meet the pre-COVID level of operations, and till now, have been successful in doing this too. "This not only allows us to contribute to the revival of the Indian auto industry but also helps us bring notable growth for our business and bring down the waiting period of our vehicles," Shim added.

With a competitive product line-up, Kia Motors is confident of meeting rising demand from customers, with the festive season around the corner, he noted. "Bookings for the Sonet continue to rise on a daily basis which stands over 35,000 till now while there is a strong, consistent demand for the Seltos as well," Shim said.

Apart from domestic sales, Kia is also aggressive towards making India as an export hub with over 70 identified export markets, aiming to trade 50,000 units of Sonet overseas within the next twelve months, he added. The eager acceptance of the Sonet, as well as the robust sales of the Seltos and Carnival, indicates recovery of demand in the domestic market, even more so in anticipation of the festive season, the company said.

With two dynamic products like Seltos and Sonet, Kia's dominance in the utility vehicle category continues to grow, it added..

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Continued euro strength could hurt growth, slow inflation -Commission

A long-lasting appreciation of the euros nominal effective exchange rate could hurt the euro zones economic recovery and make the task of boosting inflation more difficult for the European Central Bank, the European Commission said in a pap...

Russia and France step up calls for Nagorno-Karabakh fighting to stop

Russia and France stepped up calls for an immediate ceasefire between Azerbaijan and ethnic Armenian forces on Thursday as the death toll rose in the heaviest clashes around the Nagorno-Karabakh region since the 1990s.The Kremlin said Presi...

Hong Kong police patrol against protests on China holiday

Hong Kong police were out in force on Chinas National Day holiday Thursday, detaining and searching people on the streets of a popular shopping district after calls were made online urging people to take part in anti-government protests. Na...

45-year-old woman raped in Tripura's Sipahijala

A 45-year-old woman was allegedly raped in Tripuras Sipahijala district, police said on Thursday. The woman was returning home from a relatives place on Wednesday when she was dragged to a paddy field by a 28- year-old man and allegedly rap...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020