Arjun Munda to launch Tribes India E-Marketplace on Gandhi Jayanti

Shri Arjun Munda, Union Minister for Tribal Affairs will virtually launch India's largest handicraft and organic products marketplace, Tribes India E-Marketplace (market.tribesindia.com) on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti(October 2, 2020) in the presence of Smt Renuka Singh, Minister of State, Ministry of Tribal Affairs and Shri Deepak Khandekar, Secretary, Ministry of Tribal Affairs. Keeping in line with the vision of the Prime Minister of making India Aatmanirbhar and self-reliant, this pathbreaking initiative of TRIFED under Ministry of Tribal Affairs will showcase the produce and handicrafts of tribal enterprises from across the country and help them market their produce/ products directly, is also a major leap towards the digitisation of tribal commerce.

On this occasion, Shri Munda will also flag off several other TRIFED initiatives that are aimed to support the tribal brethren. These include the inauguration of Tribes India's 123rd and 124th outlets in Rishikesh and Kolkata; inclusion of new tribal product ranges from the states of Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh; a partnership of TRIFED/ Tribes India with Amazon in their Seller Flex program. Sh Arjun Munda will also launch Pakur Honey by Trifed & Tribes India. It is 100% natural honey which is Multi Floral, Forest Fresh, gathered by Santhal Tribals from Pakur, Jharkhand.

Tribes India e-Marketplace is an ambitious initiative through which TRIFED aims to onboard 5 lakh tribal producers for sourcing of various handicraft, handloom, natural food products across the country and brings to you the best of tribal produce. The suppliers comprise of individual tribal artisans, tribal SHGs, Organisations/ Agencies/ NGOs working with tribals. The platform provides the tribal suppliers with an Omni-channel facility to sell their goods through their own retailers and distributors, TRIFED's network of Outlets and eCommerce partners as well as their own account in e-Marketplace.

"The E-Marketplace will help us in onboarding large number of Tribals and Artisans and give them the immediate benefits of online trade. It will also facilitate B2B trade connecting tribals dependent on Minor Forest Produces and Medicinal plants to large buyers /manufacturers. This in turn will help ensure livelihoods for the tribal populations of our country and go a long way in making them self-reliant." said Pravir Krishna, Managing Director, TRIFED.

Showcasing tribal products (produce and handicrafts) from all over India one place, the E-marketplace is a state-of-the-art e-commerce platform which can be accessed on the web and also mobile (Android and iOS) for both customers and the tribal vendors registered.

The occasion also will witness the launch of several other TRIFED initiatives and partnerships which will go a long way in furthering the inclusive growth and empowerment of the tribal artisans and suppliers.

Two new Tribes India Outlets in Rishikesh and Kolkata: Taking the Prime Minister's message forward to "Be Vocal for Local" and to promote the livelihood of the tribal artisans through marketing, TRIFED is continuing to expand its retail operations across the country. Two new outlets, Tribes India's 123rd and 124th outlets, will be inaugurated in Rishikesh and Kolkata respectively.

Besides stocking products – arts and crafts from all the 27 Indian states, the outlets will also focus on Van Dhan essentials and immunity boosters – essential products during the ongoing pandemic.

New product ranges from Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh: In addition to these initiatives, two new Tribal product ranges from the states of Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh will be included in the Tribes India product line-up. Tribes India also introduces attractive handicrafts and decorative items, all made by tribal artisans from Chhattisgarh. Besides these, there are spices such as turmeric and coriander powder, pickles and tangy drinks like Imli chuski processed from tamarind in Sukna!

Pakur Honey: The tribal Santhal community of Pakur District, Jharkhand have set an example by exploring the potential of beekeeping commercially. The collection of honey is carried out in an eco-friendly manner on a sustainable basis by the local youth. Pure Multiflora Honey is collected from a variety of flowers and floras. It is 100% natural made from pollen and nectar collected by bees. Natural Multiflora honey is a good source of anti-oxidants and antiseptic vitamins, nutrients, enzymes and other herbal properties that no other super-food can provide.

It will be available in two different tastes, i.e., Karanj and Multifloral (Wild)

TRIBES INDIA joins Amazon Seller Flex program - As a step further in its long-standing partnership with Amazon, which has enabled sellers and artisans to sell Tribes India products across India and the world, and to accelerate the growth of tribal-owned and run handicraft businesses, TRIFED (Tribes India) will now be associated with Amazon's Seller Flex Program. This program is intended to share Amazon's best practices in warehousing, inventory management, and shipping with sellers. With Tribes India now a part of the Seller Flex program, the cost of transporting TRIBES India goods to Amazon's warehouses will be minimized which will allow our artisans and sellers greater control over their inventory. With Seller Flex, Tribes India will be able to run its processes from end to end. The support and expertise from Amazon will help empower thousands of artisans and weavers who are part of Tribes India.

TRIFED is striving in its mission to make these initiatives a huge success, which will further enable the economic welfare of these communities and bring them closer towards mainstream development.

(With Inputs from PIB)