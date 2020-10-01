Left Menu
Development News Edition

Arjun Munda to launch Tribes India E-Marketplace on Gandhi Jayanti

On this occasion, Shri Munda will also flag off several other TRIFED initiatives that are aimed to support the tribal brethren.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2020 16:14 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 16:14 IST
Arjun Munda to launch Tribes India E-Marketplace on Gandhi Jayanti
Sh Arjun Munda will also launch Pakur Honey by Trifed & Tribes India. It is 100% natural honey which is Multi Floral, Forest Fresh, gathered by Santhal  Tribals from Pakur, Jharkhand. Image Credit: Twitter(@TribalAffairsIn)

Shri Arjun Munda, Union Minister for Tribal Affairs will virtually launch India's largest handicraft and organic products marketplace, Tribes India E-Marketplace (market.tribesindia.com) on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti(October 2, 2020) in the presence of Smt Renuka Singh, Minister of State, Ministry of Tribal Affairs and Shri Deepak Khandekar, Secretary, Ministry of Tribal Affairs. Keeping in line with the vision of the Prime Minister of making India Aatmanirbhar and self-reliant, this pathbreaking initiative of TRIFED under Ministry of Tribal Affairs will showcase the produce and handicrafts of tribal enterprises from across the country and help them market their produce/ products directly, is also a major leap towards the digitisation of tribal commerce.

On this occasion, Shri Munda will also flag off several other TRIFED initiatives that are aimed to support the tribal brethren. These include the inauguration of Tribes India's 123rd and 124th outlets in Rishikesh and Kolkata; inclusion of new tribal product ranges from the states of Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh; a partnership of TRIFED/ Tribes India with Amazon in their Seller Flex program. Sh Arjun Munda will also launch Pakur Honey by Trifed & Tribes India. It is 100% natural honey which is Multi Floral, Forest Fresh, gathered by Santhal Tribals from Pakur, Jharkhand.

Tribes India e-Marketplace is an ambitious initiative through which TRIFED aims to onboard 5 lakh tribal producers for sourcing of various handicraft, handloom, natural food products across the country and brings to you the best of tribal produce. The suppliers comprise of individual tribal artisans, tribal SHGs, Organisations/ Agencies/ NGOs working with tribals. The platform provides the tribal suppliers with an Omni-channel facility to sell their goods through their own retailers and distributors, TRIFED's network of Outlets and eCommerce partners as well as their own account in e-Marketplace.

"The E-Marketplace will help us in onboarding large number of Tribals and Artisans and give them the immediate benefits of online trade. It will also facilitate B2B trade connecting tribals dependent on Minor Forest Produces and Medicinal plants to large buyers /manufacturers. This in turn will help ensure livelihoods for the tribal populations of our country and go a long way in making them self-reliant." said Pravir Krishna, Managing Director, TRIFED.

Showcasing tribal products (produce and handicrafts) from all over India one place, the E-marketplace is a state-of-the-art e-commerce platform which can be accessed on the web and also mobile (Android and iOS) for both customers and the tribal vendors registered.

The occasion also will witness the launch of several other TRIFED initiatives and partnerships which will go a long way in furthering the inclusive growth and empowerment of the tribal artisans and suppliers.

Two new Tribes India Outlets in Rishikesh and Kolkata: Taking the Prime Minister's message forward to "Be Vocal for Local" and to promote the livelihood of the tribal artisans through marketing, TRIFED is continuing to expand its retail operations across the country. Two new outlets, Tribes India's 123rd and 124th outlets, will be inaugurated in Rishikesh and Kolkata respectively.

Besides stocking products – arts and crafts from all the 27 Indian states, the outlets will also focus on Van Dhan essentials and immunity boosters – essential products during the ongoing pandemic.

New product ranges from Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh: In addition to these initiatives, two new Tribal product ranges from the states of Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh will be included in the Tribes India product line-up. Tribes India also introduces attractive handicrafts and decorative items, all made by tribal artisans from Chhattisgarh. Besides these, there are spices such as turmeric and coriander powder, pickles and tangy drinks like Imli chuski processed from tamarind in Sukna!

Pakur Honey: The tribal Santhal community of Pakur District, Jharkhand have set an example by exploring the potential of beekeeping commercially. The collection of honey is carried out in an eco-friendly manner on a sustainable basis by the local youth. Pure Multiflora Honey is collected from a variety of flowers and floras. It is 100% natural made from pollen and nectar collected by bees. Natural Multiflora honey is a good source of anti-oxidants and antiseptic vitamins, nutrients, enzymes and other herbal properties that no other super-food can provide.

It will be available in two different tastes, i.e., Karanj and Multifloral (Wild)

TRIBES INDIA joins Amazon Seller Flex program - As a step further in its long-standing partnership with Amazon, which has enabled sellers and artisans to sell Tribes India products across India and the world, and to accelerate the growth of tribal-owned and run handicraft businesses, TRIFED (Tribes India) will now be associated with Amazon's Seller Flex Program. This program is intended to share Amazon's best practices in warehousing, inventory management, and shipping with sellers. With Tribes India now a part of the Seller Flex program, the cost of transporting TRIBES India goods to Amazon's warehouses will be minimized which will allow our artisans and sellers greater control over their inventory. With Seller Flex, Tribes India will be able to run its processes from end to end. The support and expertise from Amazon will help empower thousands of artisans and weavers who are part of Tribes India.

TRIFED is striving in its mission to make these initiatives a huge success, which will further enable the economic welfare of these communities and bring them closer towards mainstream development.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

FEATURE-Bad apples: Extreme weather and COVID blight Kashmir's crops

By Athar Parvaiz SRINAGAR, India, Oct 1 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Javid Ahmad shook his head in disgust at the bag of carrots he had discovered while arranging vegetables on his roadside stall in Indian-administered Kashmir - inside, hal...

EIB and HBOR partner to support Croatian SMEs and MidCaps from Covid-19

The European Investment Bank EIB and Croatian Bank for Reconstruction and Development HBOR agreed on a financial package that could enable up to 200 million in loans for faster recovery of Croatian SMEs and MidCaps from the Covid-19 pandemi...

Continued euro strength could hurt growth, slow inflation -Commission

A long-lasting appreciation of the euros nominal effective exchange rate could hurt the euro zones economic recovery and make the task of boosting inflation more difficult for the European Central Bank, the European Commission said in a pap...

Russia and France step up calls for Nagorno-Karabakh fighting to stop

Russia and France stepped up calls for an immediate ceasefire between Azerbaijan and ethnic Armenian forces on Thursday as the death toll rose in the heaviest clashes around the Nagorno-Karabakh region since the 1990s.The Kremlin said Presi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020