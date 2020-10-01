Left Menu
Ashok Leyland reports 5 pc decline in commercial vehicle sales in Sep at 8,344 units

The company had sold 8,780 units in the same month last year, Ashok Leyland said in a regulatory filing. Domestic sales declined marginally at 7,847 units as against 7,851 units in September 2019, it added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2020 16:16 IST
Hinduja flagship firm Ashok Leyland on Thursday reported 5 per cent decline in total commercial vehicle sales at 8,344 units in September. The company had sold 8,780 units in the same month last year, Ashok Leyland said in a regulatory filing.

Domestic sales declined marginally at 7,847 units as against 7,851 units in September 2019, it added. Total heavy and medium commercial vehicle sales were down 23 per cent at 3,642 units as compared to  4,744 units in the year-ago month, the company said.

Light commercial vehicles sales were, however, up by 17 per cent at 4,702 units as compared to 4,036 units in September last year, the filing added..

