VECV posts 7.3 pc decline in sales at 3,506 units in Sept

Eicher Motors Ltd on Thursday said its unlisted arm, VE Commercial Vehicles Ltd (VECV) posted 7.3 per cent decline in total sales at 3,506 units in September. VECV had sold a total of 3,784 units in September last year, Eicher Motors Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Sales of Eicher branded truck and bus stood at 3,450 units, as against 3,673 units in the year-ago month, down 6.1 per cent, it said. Sales of Volvo trucks were down 49.5 per cent at 56 units last month, as compared to 111 units in September 2019.

Total exports were down 4.3 per cent last month at 510 units, as against 533 units in September 2019, the company said..