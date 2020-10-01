Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chemcon Speciality Chemicals makes stellar market debut; shares zoom 72 pc

Shares of Chemcon Speciality Chemicals on Thursday made a strong debut on Dalal Street and closed the day with a premium of 72 per cent against its issue price of Rs 340 apiece.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2020 17:54 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 16:57 IST
Chemcon Speciality Chemicals makes stellar market debut; shares zoom 72 pc
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Shares of Chemcon Speciality Chemicals on Thursday made a strong debut on Dalal Street and closed the day with a premium of 72 per cent against its issue price of Rs 340 apiece. The stock debuted at Rs 730.95, rising 114.98 per cent on the BSE. During the day, it zoomed 118.76 per cent to Rs 743.80.

It finally closed at Rs 584.80, up 72 per cent. On the NSE, it closed with a gain of 72 per cent at Rs 584.80 after listing at Rs 731, a premium of 115 per cent from the issue price.

The company's market valuation was at Rs 2,142.16 crore on the BSE. In traded volume terms, 19.45 lakh shares were traded at the BSE and 1.57 crore units on the NSE during the day.

The Rs 318-crore initial public offer of Chemcon Speciality Chemicals was subscribed by a whopping 149 times late last month. Price range for the offer was fixed at Rs 338-340 apiece.

The Vadodara-based company has long standing relationships with its key customers, including Laurus Labs, Aurobindo Pharma, and Ind-Swift Laboratories. It exports products to global markets covering the US, Germany, Italy, South Korea, Japan, the United Arab Emirates, Serbia, Russia, Spain, Thailand and Malaysia.

Intensive Fiscal Services and Ambit Capital managed the offer..

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be released in 2020? What we know so far

Lonza confident of 2020 target for Moderna COVID-19 vaccine supply

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Vatican releases financial figures, says it may have been swindled

The Vatican on Thursday released its most detailed-ever financial figures and, as it comes under scrutiny by the faithful over financial scandals, said it might have been swindled in some of its investment deals.The Vatican economy minister...

Google to pay publishers $1 bln over three years for their news

Alphabets Google plans to pay 1 billion to publishers globally for their news over the next three years, its CEO said on Thursday, a step that could help it win over a powerful group amid heightened regulatory scrutiny worldwide. News publi...

Cyprus demands Turkey sanctions at EU summit, stalls on Belarus

Cyprus defied mounting pressure on Thursday to approve European Union sanctions on Belarus ahead of a summit, urging fellow EU governments to also sanction Turkey over its oil and gas drilling in the Mediterranean. Meeting in Brussels for a...

Send staff home, Moscow mayor tells firms as COVID-19 cases surge

Moscows mayor Sergei Sobyanin ordered employers on Thursday to send at least 30 of their staff home to work, to halt coronavirus infections that are now rising by around 2,000 a day in the Russian capital.Writing on his blog, Sobyanin said ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020