Left Menu
Development News Edition

I2Pure launches as ‘I2Cure’ in India

• A first-of-its-kind and ultimate hand hygiene solution • A complete bio shield - provides 12-hour, fool-proof protection against viral, bacterial, and fungal threats • Iodine nourishes and hydrates the skin as opposed to dry and cracked skin from alcohol-based products New Delhi, 1st October 2020 – In the wake of a global pandemic; I2Pure, a biotechnology company that has harnessed the biocidal properties of molecular iodine, today, launched as I2Cure in India.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2020 16:59 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 16:59 IST
I2Pure launches as ‘I2Cure’ in India

• A first-of-its-kind and ultimate hand hygiene solution • A complete bio shield - provides 12-hour, fool-proof protection against viral, bacterial, and fungal threats • Iodine nourishes and hydrates the skin as opposed to dry and cracked skin from alcohol-based products New Delhi, 1st October 2020 – In the wake of a global pandemic; I2Pure, a biotechnology company that has harnessed the biocidal properties of molecular iodine, today, launched as I2Cure in India. I2cure comes from the mind of Dr. Jack Kessler (Father of I2) and is an FDA Compliant, ISO 9001:2015, and WHO GMP certified product. Dr. Jack Kessler has approx. 26 patents for his inventions [This number includes patent applications that are pending as well as patents that have already been granted by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO)].

I2Cure is a bio-shield antiseptic lotion and an easy, single-use broad-spectrum antimicrobial that provides the protection of iodine against COVID-19. Unlike the alcohol-based sanitizers, I2Cure provides 12-hour, fool-proof protection against viral, bacterial, and fungal threats. Moreover, iodine nourishes and hydrates the skin as opposed to dry and cracked skin from alcohol-based products. Speaking on the launch, Dr. Jack Kessler (The Inventor of I2Cure) said, “I2Cure was established with a mission to provide the world with a product that gave more than just a short-term, superficial protection against germs and microbes. In order to accomplish this feat, we have created a formulation that has evolved with years of research to give us an edge over our faceless, microscopic enemy. I2Cure stands apart from other quick-fix topical disinfectants in that it uses molecular iodine, rather than abrasive alcohol, to protect your skin. I2Cure's patented molecular iodine formulation is actually absorbed into the skin and then is released as a vapor which transforms the skin of your hands into an antimicrobial material for up to 12 hours." Adding to this, Mr. Douglas Spitz (Chief Executive Officer, I2Cure) said, “We are constantly striving towards formulating solutions that evolve to get the edge over our faceless, microscopic enemies. At I2Cure, we wanted to bring about a revolution. A solution to the hand-safety conundrum and we did. We developed a topical disinfectant with molecular iodine as the active ingredient. Iodine has been one of the oldest and most effective antimicrobial agents in medical practice. We have taken iodine's efficacy a step further by delivering free molecular iodine into the skin. Moreover, there is no bacteria or virus resistant to iodine, so no drug-resistant pathogens are created.” Molecular iodine is the active agent in I2Cure. Molecular iodine has the ability to enter your skin, leaving no stain or smell. This prevents it from being washed away or rubbed off. About I2Cure I2Cure is a biotechnology company promoted by leaders in the scientific & business world from the USA and Singapore. I2cure comes from the mind of Dr. Jack Kessler (Father of I2) and is an FDA Compliant, ISO 9001:2015, and WHO GMP certified product. It was founded on a simple idea to provide the world with a product that gave more than just a short-term, superficial protection against germs and microbes. I2cure is the first company in the world to provide molecular Iodine based ‘Bio Shield’, a deep cleaning hand lotion that is not just effective and safe, but also provides nourishment to the human skin. I2Cure is a ‘Make in India’ product for the world with production facilities in Haridwar, Roorkee and Baddi (Himachal). PWR PWR

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

TVS Motor Company Sales in September 2020 Grow by 14% Over August 2020

Hosur, Tamil Nadu, India NewsVoir Posts 4 Y-O-Y growth in Total Sales Posts 19 Y-O-Y growth in Exports TVS Motor Company registered a sales growth of 14 in September 2020 with 327,692 units as against 287,398 units in August 2020....

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day five

Highlights of the fifth day at the French Open, the final Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Thursday all times GMT 1225 KENIN SURVIVES BOGDAN SCAREAustralian Open champion Sofia Kenin surrendered the opening set before switching gears t...

Godrej Material Handling eyes range expansion for SKUtro to meet the increasing demand for intra-logistic solutions

- As industries make an aggressive push to fulfil the pent-up demand in the last two quarters of this fiscal year, SKUtro will aid in improving shopfloor mobility and employee productivity MUMBAI, India, Oct. 1, 2020 PRNewswire -- Godrej M...

COVID-19: Cinemas, swimming pools may not open soon in Delhi as govt decides to maintain status quo

Cinemas, theatres, and swimming pools in the city are unlikely to open soon with the Delhi government deciding to maintain status quo on prohibited and permitted activities till October 31 in the national capital. According to an order issu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020