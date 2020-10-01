TVS Motor reports 4 pc increase in sales in September at 3,27,692 units

TVS Motor Company on Thursday reported a 3.76 per cent increase in total sales in September at 3,27,692 units. The company, which primarily makes two-wheelers and three-wheelers, had sold 3,15,796 units in September 2019, TVS Motor Company said in a statement.

Total two-wheeler sales during the month stood at 3,13,332 units as against 3,00,793 units in September 2019, up 4.16 per cent. Domestic two-wheeler sales stood at 2,41,762 units last month as compared to 2,43,047 units in September 2019, it added.

Total exports increased 19 per cent to 85,163 units last month as compared with 71,569 units in September 2019..