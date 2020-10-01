Left Menu
South Africa ends foreign travel ban, but airports deserted amid selective curbs

Reuters | Updated: 01-10-2020 17:45 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 17:45 IST
South Africa ends foreign travel ban, but airports deserted amid selective curbs

Traffic through South Africa's main airport was minimal on Thursday despite international flights resuming after a six-month ban, with last-minute government curbs leaving many would-be tourists unable to enter the country. The government said on Wednesday it would not allow visitors from countries with currently higher coronavirus infection and death rates than South Africa.

O. R. Tambo International airport in Johannesburg was virtually deserted on Thursday, with just a handful of staff at ticketing counters and barely any travellers. South Africa depends heavily on tourism, which prior to the pandemic contributed up to 3% of GDP and employed over 4% of the workforce, with travellers from Britain, the United States, Germany, France and The Netherlands among the biggest spenders.

Of those five countries, all but Germany are on the government's banned list. South Africa is among the world's top ten in terms of total coronarvirus cases, at above 670,000, and has registered around 16,600 fatalities, but infection rates there have been falling since July.

Frost believes Europe, where a second COVID-19 wave now seems to be accelerating, could have been exempted from the ban. "We are in a ludicrous situation and dealing with a moving target," he said. Andrew Stark, managing director of Middle East and Africa for Flight Centre Travel Group, an outbound travel agency, said the government's actions - as well as financial stress - had also deterred South African tourists from travelling abroad.

He predicted the outbound travel market would not return to its 2019 level of around 60 billion rand ($3.6 billion) until 2023. ($1 = 16.5900 rand)

