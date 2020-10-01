PXIL hails exemption to power trading from new TDS, TCS norms

Power Exchange of India Ltd (PXIL) on Thursday hailed the government decision to exempt power trading at bourses from new norms on Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) and Tax Collected at Source (TCS) . "We welcome the guidelines from the CBDT for considering our appeal and exempting the transactions traded through power exchanges from the applicability of the new TDS and TCS provision," PXIL Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Prabhajit Kumar Sarkar said in a statement. He added that this "exemplifies the confidence reposed on exchange-traded power and PXIL by the government as an important market infrastructure for the development of power market".

The Central Board of Direct Taxes of India (CBDT) has now exempted power trading transactions through online exchanges like PXIL, from the purview of newly imposed Section 194(O) and Section 206C (1H) of the Income Tax Act, 1961. Section 194(O) relates to TDS on e-commerce transactions, while Section 206C (1H) deals with TCS on sale of goods on e-commerce platform.

The Finance Act, 2020, had imposed a levy of 1 per cent and 0.1 per cent on all e-commerce transactions above Rs 50 lakhs as TDS and TCS, respectively, with effect from October 1, 2020. However, it was observed that there were practical difficulties in the implementation of these taxes in case of power exchanges.

The CBDT circular stated, "To remove such difficulties, it is provided that the provisions of Section 194(O) and Sub-Section (1H) of Section 206C of the Act shall not be applicable in relation to transactions in electricity, renewable energy certificates and energy saving certificates traded through power exchanges." PTI KKS HRS.