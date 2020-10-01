Viewership up by 30% in first week of IPL: Official broadcaster

Left Menu
Official broadcaster Star India on Thursday claimed that IPL's viewership grew by 30 per cent over last year in only the opening week of the tournament.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-10-2020 20:43 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 20:43 IST
Official broadcaster Star India on Thursday claimed that IPL's viewership grew by 30 per cent over last year in only the opening week of the tournament. The opening day match between defending champions Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings witnessed a reach of 158 million across the Star India network, a release said.

The regional markets have also grown by a massive 39.4 per cent over last year, it claimed. "We are thrilled to deliver the biggest ever IPL. The opening week for Dream11 IPL 2020 resulted in a staggering new viewership record with an increase of 30% over last year," said Star Sports CEO Gautam Thakar.

