PNB donates Rs 40 lakh to PM CARES Fund under 'Digital Apnayen' campaign

State-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Thursday donated about Rs 40 lakh to the PM CARES Fund mobilised through on-boarding of new customers under the 'Digital Apnayen' campaign of the government. Since the start of the campaign on August 15, PNB has on-boarded 8 lakh customers on its digital platform, the bank said in a statement. The bank had committed to contribute Rs 5 towards the PM CARES Fund on behalf of each customer onboarded on its digital platform, it said. As part of this, PNB donated Rs 40,14,040 towards the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) Fund. The cheque was handed over by the bank's top management to Financial Services Secretary Debashish Panda in the presence of Additional Secretary Pankaj Jain. Panda said the bank is educating and encouraging a wide range of customers to use digital banking channels, which support the government's Digital India initiative. "We thank PNB for the wholehearted contribution that it has made to the PM CARES Fund during this difficult phase of pandemic in the country. This is a very important initiative of the government and the support of PNB in laying the foundations of a digitally empowered society is worth felicitation," he added.